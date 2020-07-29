Body formed to probe cases of suspended pilots

RAWALPINDI: As the verification of dubious pilot licences is under process, the Aviation Division has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the cases of 194 suspended pilots.

There are total 262 pilots whose licences are said to be dubious. Licences of 28 pilots have been cancelled, 194 suspended and the cases of the remaining 40 pilots — three of whom have passed away — are under consideration.

According to sources, the five-member committee will be headed by Mohammad Zahid Bhatti, Director Airworthiness, and assisted by flight inspector pilot, acting additional director licensing, acting additional director and senior assistant director legal.

The committee had started its working on Friday and will submit its findings to the Aviation Division within seven days.

The committee will also ascertain the charges of an alleged fraud in the conduct of a computer-based theoretical examination. It will verify the incriminating evidence provided by the Board of Inquiry (BOI) with the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) record and any other documentary evidence.

Some pilots, who had not been involved in cheating in the exam but flying during their rest periods, will either be facing a fine or suspension. Of the 194 pilots suspended by the BOI, over 52 have so far submitted their appeals before the authorities who are reviewing their appeals.

The sources said that the five-member committee had also sought data of 40 pilots — three of whom had already died — to take a decision after reviewing their cases.

The committee will check personnel files of the suspended pilots.

Out of the 262 pilots, 102 were associated with the Pakistan International Airlines and they had already been grounded and a departmental action has been initiated against them.

Meanwhile, the Aviation Division has taken notice of increasing numbers of birds’ activity around airports and directed all airport managers across the country to take all precautionary measures to prevent planes from bird strikes.

In a letter to all airport managers, the CAA’s additional director general and other officials concerned, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s Director General Hassan Nasir Jamy directed them to ensure safety of operations by implementing such necessary measures to keep birds away from airports.

The CAA DG also directed the airport managers to identify sites around airports which should be given special attention for timely and regular waste disposal with the local municipal authority or cantonment board.

He further directed these officials to keep in contact with environmental and bird control committees. The officials concerned were also asked to maintain a constant vigil on the situation to prevent bird aircraft strike hazard.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2020