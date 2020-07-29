DAWN.COM

Medical report declares Nawaz ‘high-risk patient’

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 29 Jul 2020

Report says medical investigations and opinions are indicative of significantly reduced blood supply to Nawaz Sharif’s heart. — AFP/File
LAHORE: Fresh medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif filed with the Lahore High Court’s registrar office shows that he must undergo coronary catheterisation as a significant part of his heart is at risk.

The report signed by Dr David Lawrence, a London-based consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, states the medical investigations and opinions are indicative of significantly reduced blood supply to Mr Sharif’s heart and its impaired functionality.

It says the treatment of Mr Sharif has been carried out conservatively as is merited by the prognosis of various diseases he suffers from.

“A multidisciplinary approach was warranted for his safety while undergoing an invasive procedure due to underlying ITP (unstable platelet counts) and co-morbidities (hypertension, diabetes & kidney disease) which carry a significant risk of bleeding and possibility of a procedural or peri-procedural adverse cardiac event,” the report adds.

It explains that Mr Sharif will be scheduled for an invasive cardiac procedure once the hospitals starts planning elective procedures amidst Covid-19 pandemic and given that he, being in the high-risk category, is stable enough to go through the intervention.

Mr Sharif, given his age and significant disease burden, falls in the category of patients who, if exposed to the Covid-19 infection, may be at a much greater risk than a normal person, the consultant cautions in his report.

He advises that the former premier must take extra precautions and should not expose himself unnecessarily.

He also advises Mr Sharif to stay in close proximity of health facilities in London given the numerous risk factors he is exposed to.

The medical report filed by the legal team of Mr Sharif is duly attested by a notary public of London.

The LHC had in 2019 allowed Mr Sharif to travel abroad, initially for a period of four weeks, granting bail to him on medical grounds. His lawyers were directed by the court to keep filing his periodical medical reports.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2020

Comments (2)

Ertugrul Bamsi
Jul 29, 2020 11:08am
Here we go again...
Recommend 0
googly
Jul 29, 2020 11:27am
He needs critical care and not false accusations.
Recommend 0

