Fawad, Sohail, Wahab among 20 short-listed for England series

DERBY: Following the conclusion of two four-day intra-squad matches, Pakistan has shortlisted the squad for the three-match Test series against England, which begins on Aug 5.

Meanwhile, the remaining nine players — Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan — will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which will be played at the backend of the Test series.

The following is the short-listed squad:

Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz. Yasir Shah.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2020