DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 27, 2020

'It could've been worse,' says Sindh govt as 2nd day of rain kills 3, turns Karachi roads into rivers

Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.com | Qazi HassanUpdated 27 Jul 2020

Email

Shopkeepers sit outside a shop submerged with water after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on Monday. — AFP
Shopkeepers sit outside a shop submerged with water after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on Monday. — AFP
Children play on a waterlogged alley after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on July 27. — AFP
Children play on a waterlogged alley after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on July 27. — AFP

At least three people lost their lives as the second straight day of moderate to heavy rain turned many roads in Karachi into rivers on Monday, with the Sindh government showing helplessness in the face of "natural calamities" and saying the situation "could have been worse" had it not been for its efforts.

Residents took to social media to vent their anger about the now all-too-familiar devastation caused by the showers and shared videos that showed rainwater mixed with sewage surging through narrow alleys, people using boats to cross roads and cars floating away on flooded roads as if they were made of plastic.

Yet another video showed volunteers from the Al-Khidmat Foundation rescuing a group of distressed young girls from a madressah in Orangi Town, located on a backstreet where several feet of rainwater had accumulated.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

According to the Met Office, Karachi on Monday received a maximum 34mm of rain in Nazimabad, University Road/Jauhar (10.2mm), North Karachi (8.8mm), Karachi MOS (1.8mm), Jinnah Terminal (0.8mm), Surjani (0.4mm). Many other areas including Saddar, Landhi and Gulshan-i-Hadeed did not receive any rain.

The three people who died all lost their lives due to electrocution, officials said.

A resident tries to remove water from his house after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on Monday. — AFP
A resident tries to remove water from his house after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on Monday. — AFP

Two labourers were electrocuted in Mochko area the evening. Station House Officer Wasim Ahmed said heavy rain had created a pond inside Al-Badar Godown, which deals with the crushing of stones, located on Suparco Road. Four labourers were trying to install a suction motor to remove rainwater when they suffered an electric shock. Two of them died while the other two suffered a minor shock. The bodies were shifted to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi to fulfil legal formalities.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man was electrocuted in Orangi Town's Sector 11-1/2 while trying to turn on a motor, according to Pakistan Bazaar SHO Iqbal Husain Tunio.

On Sunday, at least five people, including two children, had died in various rain-related incidents in the metropolis.

On a visit to different areas of the city, Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah appeared to defend the provincial government's efforts, saying torrential rainfall manifests itself in the form of a "natural calamity", which he said "no human being has control over".

While conceding that the situation is "not 100 per cent", Shah claimed that the Sindh government has been implementing emergency measures for the last several months under a "comprehensive and integrated policy".

"In today's torrential rain, while the ministers of the Sindh government have been continuously serving the people since last night, some evil elements are merely slandering our character on their Twitter accounts and social media pages," Shah was quoting as saying in a statement.

"We have no hesitation in saying that if the Sindh government had not taken timely steps to clean storm-water drains, the situation could have been even worse," he added.

He appealed to the people not to leave their homes unnecessarily and stay away from electricity poles.

People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on July 27. — AFP
People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on July 27. — AFP

According to the statement, Shah inspected the cleaning process of all storm-water drains of the city including in Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Surjani, Gulbahar, Orangi Town, New Karachi and North Nazimabad. He directed workers to make the relief activities "more effective and efficient".

After Pakistan cricket icon Wasim Akram in a tweet expressed sadness at the sight of Karachi "underwater", Shah early on Monday invited him to accompany the minister and inspect "how water has been drained from all roads".

"I’m sure that if you are sincere then you will definitely go and if you’ve tweeted on hearsay then there is no one more irresponsible than you because you've disappointed millions of people in Sindh," Shah said in his reply to Akram.

'90pc of a year's rain in 2 days'

Amidst strong criticism of the Sindh government for not having prepared enough for the heavy rains, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, sister of PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, took to Twitter to suggest that roads in cities across the world get inundated during heavy rainfall. She claimed that "Karachi experienced 86mm rain in 2 hours" on Sunday.

Her sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, meanwhile, claimed that Karachi's annual rainfall is 174.6mm but it had received 153mm during the last 40 hours — which she said was "90 per cent of a year’s rain in 2 days".

However, Met department data shows that Karachi received a maximum of 120.2mm rain during the last two days.

Talking to Dawn.com, Karachi weatherman Sardar Sarfaraz said Karachi's 30-year monsoon average is 132mm of rain while the heaviest rainfall ever recorded in 24 hours in the city was around 142mm.

He confirmed that the city received a maximum of 86mm of rain on Sunday that lasted around 2-2.5 hours.

He said although rain above 80mm was not a huge amount, it was more than that afforded by the infrastructure of Karachi, which "gets submerged even with 30-40mm of rain".

Meanwhile, the K-Electric (KE) in a statement said no unscheduled load-shedding is being carried out in any part of Karachi. It claimed that "segmented load-shed" carried out to address the issue of power theft and load-management, which is on account of power shortfall, follows a schedule which is notified to registered customers via SMS and through the KE website.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Patriot
Jul 27, 2020 09:06pm
Instead of picking up fight with the Central Government, Bilawal Zardari should focus on solving problems of Karachi. I do not think there is any city in the world with such pathetic management.
Recommend 0
Observer
Jul 27, 2020 09:29pm
All the funds for the roads and infrastructure in Karachi and Sindh were stolen by PPP and others so what did you expect in the rainy season.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 27, 2020 09:34pm
According to PPP, this is all a necessary part of turning Karachi into Paris.
Recommend 0
Mumtaz Ahmed Shah
Jul 27, 2020 09:43pm
Sindh government should have chalked out programs before rain to save karachi.(Texas)
Recommend 0
Ahmed Shah
Jul 27, 2020 09:52pm
Shame on PPP. You don't deserve to be the ruler of this province.
Recommend 0
Keyser
Jul 27, 2020 09:57pm
It could have been worse? Seriously? Is the minister in his right state of mind?? But I forget. This is the same party who stood by idly by in 2010 when the whole PROVINCE was submerged and Think Tanks in USA had touted the event so disastrous that it could have broken up the country...And they were the ones in power! Shame.
Recommend 0
Omar
Jul 27, 2020 10:04pm
Karachi is a city of about 21 million people. We have to have to population control in the country, to afford a proper sewerage and drainage system.
Recommend 0
G H A. L I B J E E E
Jul 27, 2020 10:18pm
And shameless PPP say videos are old
Recommend 0
G H A. L I B J E E E
Jul 27, 2020 10:19pm
Bilawal Zardari will also blame this on federal government
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jul 27, 2020 10:22pm
Biggest shame on Pakistan Peoples Party for destroying our lovely city of Karachi through decades of gross negligence, corruption, nepotism, favouritism and incompetence!!
Recommend 0
NK
Jul 27, 2020 11:01pm
@Omar, Speak up against PPP not population. Over time every cities infrastructure is looked after but the local govt. is corrupt you cannot do much.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 27, 2020 11:05pm
'Pakistan's Karachi now ranks 4th in the world's most unlivable cities' --- Economist's Intelligence Unit.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 27, 2020 11:15pm
@Ahmed Shah, ...or any other province for that matter.
Recommend 0
Cye
Jul 27, 2020 11:20pm
PPP should resign as of today if they have a cent of morality left in them.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

CPEC 2.0: full speed ahead

CPEC 2.0: full speed ahead

Independent experts found the assumption that the Chinese prefer a particular political party in Pakistan baseless.

Opinion

Editorial

27 Jul 2020

PTV’s role

THE government has deferred a decision to increase the licence fee of PTV from Rs35 to Rs100 per month. While this ...

27 Jul 2020

Another package

EVERY ‘Balochistan development package’ proposed by successive federal governments that has come to naught has...

27 Jul 2020

US-China spat

THE war of words and actions between the US and China has been escalating over the past few days, raising eyebrows...

26 Jul 2020

Encouraging data

EVEN as the pandemic wreaks havoc in other countries, Pakistan appears to have brought its Covid-19 figures under...

26 Jul 2020

A mother’s disability

RECENTLY, the Supreme Court took up the case of a disabled woman fighting for the custody of her child in Peshawar....

26 Jul 2020

Kite penalties

KITE makers and kite flyers appear to be high on the hit list of the Lahore and Punjab police. They want stricter...