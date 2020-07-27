Qureshi speaks to Saudi FM about king’s health

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday telephoned his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and inquired after ailing Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz besides discussing the Covid-19 and regional matters.

Prince Faisal thanked Mr Qureshi and informed him that King Salman was recovering after successful gallbladder surgery. The foreign minister prayed for his early recovery and extended best wishes for his long life, a Foreign Office press release said.

Mr Qureshi apprised the Saudi counterpart of Pakistan’s measures, including smart lockdowns, to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Strongly condemning the recent attacks by Houthi militia targeting Saudi defence installations, the foreign minister expressed solidarity with the Saudi government and the people and said that Pakistan would continue extending all possible cooperation for security of Saudi Arabia.

Discussing the upcoming scaled-down Haj, the Saudi foreign minister said the decision had been taken in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Both foreign ministers discussed the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly and agreed to keep up consultation on the pandemic as well as regional and international matters.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2020