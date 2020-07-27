DAWN.COM

Widespread criticism over rationale for new law to ‘protect’ Islam

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 27 Jul 2020

Rights group condemned those political parties which claimed to fight for the rights of minorities and yet voted for the bill. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: Various sections of society, including a federal minister, have criticised the passage of the Punjab Tahaffuz-i-Bunyad-i-Islam (protecting the foundation of Islam) Bill 2020 by the Punjab Assembly, warning that such trends would fan extremism.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet stated: “An environment has been created in the Parliament, particularly in the Punjab Assembly, where every [other] member comes up with a motion on a daily basis warning that Islam will be in danger if it is not passed. This is a dangerous trend and it will plunge us deep into sectarianism and religious extremism.”

In response to another tweet criticising the act of passing the bill making publishing of objectionable and/or hate material punishable, Mr Chaudhry stated: “Islam in Pakistan is neither facing any danger from TikTok nor from books. We are facing a danger because of the division on the basis of sectarianism and extremism.

“Those living in palaces must exercise caution and do not fan the fire that burn themselves.”

In a statement, National Party’s Punjab president Ayub Malik said the new law would fan sectarianism besides stoking hatred against minorities in the largest and most populous province of the country that had a history of religious hatred against the marginalised sections of society.

Minister says such trends will plunge nation into extremism

Mr Malik said the country had already suffered a lot due to the retrogressive policies of military dictator General Ziaul Haq that encouraged obscurantist elements of society to badly damage the vision of Jinnah’s Pakistan.

“Now with this new law, the concept of Jinnah’s Pakistan has been pushed towards the verge of complete destruction, paving the way for more hatred against minorities and other sections of society,” he added.

He questioned the rationale of enacting the law when Islamic injunctions of 1973 Constitution along with Section 505(2) of the PPC and Section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act already penalise racial and sectarian hatred.

Chief of Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi in a statement termed the bill contrary to Quran and Sunnah and an attack on the Constitution.

He also announced that peaceful protests would be held across Pakistan on Friday against this law. “We will not shy away from taking any big step to save the foundations of the religion and the motherland,” he said, demanding that “this vicious bill be withdrawn forthwith”.

Agha Moosavi said the passage of the bill just before Muharram was aimed at thwarting the efforts of the government to maintain law and order during the month.

The Women Democratic Front (WDF), a civil society organisation working for women’s rights, also expressed deep concerns over, what it called, “the blatant attempt at increased state censorship through the Tahaffuz-i-Bunyad-i-Islam Bill”.

It said the bill was a transparent ploy to attack the already shrinking space for intellectual independence and religious freedom by threatening to monitor and censor books, magazines, pamphlets and other reading material published and imported into Pakistan in the name of protection of religion.

Through the passage of this bill, it said, the state wished to trample even further on freedom of thought and expression in the country and stifle any dissenting discourse.

The WDF called upon the Punjab governor to not ratify the bill and condemned those political parties which claimed to fight for the rights of minorities and yet voted for the bill.

“It is no secret that religious, intellectual, academic and political freedoms are under attack in Pakistan. Efforts to silence academics, journalists and political workers through force have been increasing while rightwing forces are making it harder for non-Muslim Pakistanis to practice their religion freely,” the statement said. It called upon all progressive forces in the country to join hands in calling upon the legislators to repeal this bill with immediate effect and stand with the forces of freedom rather than against them.

The law passed on July 22 makes “desecration” of any prophet, any of the four divine books, family and companions of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), as well as abetting or glorification of terrorists, and promoting sectarianism in any book punishable with a maximum of five-year jail terms and up to Rs500,000 fine. It makes the use of the words “Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen” mandatory whenever the name of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is mentioned.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2020

Comments (14)

Muqali Khan
Jul 27, 2020 09:55am
Islam has never been in danger for centuries and as a divine religion needs no protection from dysfunctional institutions, political parties, right wing groups or any parliament. Shelve all those bills and let history run its course.
Recommend 0
Kris
Jul 27, 2020 09:57am
“Those living in palaces must exercise caution and do not fan the fire that burn themselves.” Listen to Fawad Chaudhry, he talks a lot of sense. He has a straightforward style of communicating.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 27, 2020 10:06am
Shameful acts by none others than Nawaz convicted criminal party along with Zardari convicted criminal and his party.
Recommend 0
Common person
Jul 27, 2020 10:20am
Religions are not compatible with modern times. It’s only a matter of time
Recommend 0
yogesh adake
Jul 27, 2020 10:20am
Great Fawad, Good to know there are some people with brain there in NA.
Recommend 0
Lahorewala
Jul 27, 2020 10:22am
We must learn from history....Ziaul Haq's legacy has to be revoked....and not reinforced.
Recommend 0
Laila
Jul 27, 2020 10:23am
Yet another setback. No wonder we are regressing. Nothing wrong with Islam. It's beautiful. What's wrong is these closeted fundies with their own agenda pushing for a narrow minded and intolerant society whete the masses remain enslaved to them and don't dare to question their authority or decisions. They are the real threat. Mark my words.
Recommend 0
sac
Jul 27, 2020 10:31am
Religion in danger is the biggest imagined threat deployed by a few who wish to keep societies in an imagined past. The biggest threat is not modernising our thoughts and not creating new technologies. Those who lead the world spend little time on faith and most time on productive activities. And regressive societies do the opposite.
Recommend 0
BANDHU
Jul 27, 2020 10:33am
Only in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Atif
Jul 27, 2020 10:41am
Religion is there to protect us - not the other way around.
Recommend 0
MA
Jul 27, 2020 10:45am
Good law to end sectarian violence
Recommend 0
Shahid
Jul 27, 2020 10:53am
I am not a die-hard liberal but I too think there is too much of this tafauz-e this and that. No other Muslim country ever needed such things in their laws while our religious leaders have nothing else to do than to find such petty issues. I think, we only need laws for Tahafuz-e basic human rights.
Recommend 0
Bullseye
Jul 27, 2020 10:55am
What is wrong with the bill is not mentioned,
Recommend 0
SM
Jul 27, 2020 10:58am
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, hello?? Punjab and the center are both in the hands of PTI.
Recommend 0

