July 26, 2020

Senior UN official skips Pakistan visit, cites flight issue

AP | Dawn.com 26 Jul 2020

Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir was elected president of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly last month. — AFP
Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir was elected president of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly last month. — AFP

The incoming president of the United Nations General Assembly announced on Sunday that he was postponing his visit to Pakistan due to "some technical flight problems”.

Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir was elected president of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly last month and was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday.

But in a Twitter post, he said the visit to Pakistan's capital would have to wait. "I am hoping to visit Pakistan in the near future and looking forward to a fruitful exchange with the Pakistani authorities, regarding the issues & priorities on the United Nations 75th General Assembly agenda."

In response, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted: "I look forward to welcoming you to Pakistan soon for a constructive and fruitful visit."

Earlier, Qureshi, while announcing the visit, had hoped he would discuss a range of issues with Bozkir, including Kashmir.

Qureshi said he would present to Bozkir Pakistan's position on occupied Kashmir, which he had said was suffering the "worst human rights situation" in the world.

The foreign minister had added that he would also inform Bozkir about the atrocities committed by the Indian army in occupied Kashmir.

JITENDRA PRASAD
Jul 26, 2020 03:58pm
Except for China and Turkey, Pakistan getting isolated among international community.
Zak
Jul 26, 2020 04:02pm
'The foreign minister had added that he would also inform Bozkir about the atrocities committed by the Indian army in occupied Kashmir.' Poor Modi, the issue of IOK just won't disappear.
A shah
Jul 26, 2020 04:06pm
Huge insult to Pakistan
A shah
Jul 26, 2020 04:07pm
Very embarrassing for Qureshi
Fastrack
Jul 26, 2020 04:17pm
Excellent Foreign Minister. First UN Secretary General and now this.
Pakistani Guy
Jul 26, 2020 04:21pm
No worries. The British Royal couple got a bit late but came and had a great visit. This would be another great one. Great work IK.
M. Emad
Jul 26, 2020 04:33pm
Imran Khan Niazi's 'National Tourism Policy' ?
Political landscape of GB

Political landscape of GB

Many in GB believe the process of forming a king’s party has been accelerated during the last few weeks.

Grateful for Mati

Grateful for Mati

Abbas Nasir

There is an army of those who toe the line with such relish that you marvel at their audacity when they insist on being called

