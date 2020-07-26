DAWN.COM

SAPM Mirza warns Covid-19 infections can spike again, asks people to follow SOPs on Eid

Dawn.com 26 Jul 2020

SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza said that the government had "learned from the last Eid's experience" and had started preparations earlier. — DawnNewsTV
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday warned that coronavirus cases in the country could spike again.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that the virus had peaked in the country in mid-June and cases had been declining since then. He added that the country would face two big challenges in the coming weeks — Eidul Azha and Muharram.

Mirza said that the experience of other countries had shown that there could be a spike in cases again. "We saw this in Spain, Iran, United States and other European countries that there can be a resurgence in cases."

Talking about the danger of the virus spreading during Eid celebrations, Mirza said that the government had "learned from last Eid's experience" and had started preparations earlier. "During the last few weeks, we discussed standard operating procedures (SOPs) with provinces and adopted a strategy at the national level."

He urged people to follow SOPs while visiting cattle markets. "Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash your hands frequently," he instructed, adding that elderly or sick people should not visit the markets.

The SAPM further said that the government had disallowed cattle markets being set up inside the cities. "You will have seen that small cattle markets start popping up in cities around Eid. That will not be allowed this time but cattle markets are allowed to be set up as far outside cities as possible."

Mirza also urged people to opt for booking sacrificial animals online or for 'ijtimai qurbani' (collective sacrifice). He said that the SOPs based on a 20-point agenda agreed between the government and ulema for Eidul Fitr would be implemented for prayers on this Eid as well.

"Please follow all SOPs. I appeal to you, for God's sake, take responsibility and celebrate [Eid] in a good way. If we [follow SOPs], not only will be able to maintain the trend of lesser infections but will also be able to get rid of this pandemic," Mirza said.

Pakistan

