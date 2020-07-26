DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 26, 2020

FO dismisses story on Wuhan lab conducting 'covert operations' in Pakistan as fake

Naveed Siddiqui 26 Jul 2020

Email

This file photo taken on February 23, 2017, shows a worker standing next to a cage with mice (R) inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei province. — AFP
This file photo taken on February 23, 2017, shows a worker standing next to a cage with mice (R) inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei province. — AFP

Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday dismissed a story published in an Australian news outlet on a Wuhan lab conducting alleged covert operations in Pakistan, calling it "politically motivated and fake".

"It is composed of distortion of facts and fabrications that quote anonymous sources," said a statement issued by the ministry, through the office of the Foreign Office spokesperson.

The Klaxon report, quoting unnamed "intelligence experts", claims China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology has "set up operations in Pakistan as part of a broader offensive against India and Western rivals".

"The secret facility is allegedly making anthrax-like pathogens which could be used in biological warfare," the report published on July 23 alleges.

"There is nothing secret about the Bio-Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) Laboratory of Pakistan referred to in the report," said the statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued today. "Pakistan has been sharing information about the facility with the States Parties to the Biological and Toxins Weapons Convention (BTWC) in its submission of Confidence Building Measures.

"The facility is meant for diagnostic and protective system improvement by Research and Development (R&D) on emerging health threats, surveillance and disease outbreak investigation.

"Pakistan strictly abides by its BTWC obligations and has been one of the most vocal supporters for a strong verification mechanism to ensure full compliance by the States Parties to the Convention."

"The attempt to cast aspersions about the facility is particularly absurd against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the need for better preparedness in the areas of disease surveillance and control and international collaborations in that regard, consistent with Article X of BTWC," added the statement.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology came under scrutiny in April with the US probing whether the virus actually originated in the virology institute — located in China’s coronavirus epicentre — with a high-security biosafety laboratory.

Chinese scientists have said the virus likely jumped from an animal to humans in a market that sold wildlife. But the existence of the facility has fuelled conspiracy theories that the germ spread from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, specifically its P4 laboratory which is equipped to handle dangerous viruses.

The director of the laboratory, Yuan Zhiming, had said that “there’s no way this virus came from us”. None of his staff had been infected, he told the English-language state broadcaster CGTN, adding the “whole institute is carrying out research in different areas related to the coronavirus”.

Pak China Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
sac
Jul 26, 2020 12:32pm
Pakistan welcomes any investment that comes from China. ..... cannot be choosers.
Recommend 0
RAJESH GOPINATHAN
Jul 26, 2020 12:32pm
No smoke without fire !!
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 26, 2020 12:46pm
Very serious allegation.
Recommend 0
Ankit
Jul 26, 2020 12:48pm
China is paying and will pay more for coronavirus. If reports are true, this time cost will be too high to afford for both.
Recommend 0
Bret
Jul 26, 2020 12:48pm
@sac, Also be prepared for the consequences
Recommend 0
googly
Jul 26, 2020 12:49pm
Pakistan people will be the test victims.
Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Jul 26, 2020 12:53pm
China is not only capable of self-destruction but also will destroy its friend in the process.
Recommend 0
Saleem Kirmani
Jul 26, 2020 01:18pm
@RAJESH GOPINATHAN, 100 percent propaganda of India! No proof at all.
Recommend 0
RJM
Jul 26, 2020 01:30pm
Chinese have used Covid crisis to further their agenda all over the world whether strategic or economic, that is why it is highly likely that they infected the world with this virus, and used Covid 19 as a biological weapon.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Political landscape of GB

Political landscape of GB

Many in GB believe the process of forming a king’s party has been accelerated during the last few weeks.

Grateful for Mati

Grateful for Mati

Abbas Nasir

There is an army of those who toe the line with such relish that you marvel at their audacity when they insist on being called

Editorial

26 Jul 2020

Encouraging data

EVEN as the pandemic wreaks havoc in other countries, Pakistan appears to have brought its Covid-19 figures under...

26 Jul 2020

A mother’s disability

RECENTLY, the Supreme Court took up the case of a disabled woman fighting for the custody of her child in Peshawar....

26 Jul 2020

Kite penalties

KITE makers and kite flyers appear to be high on the hit list of the Lahore and Punjab police. They want stricter...

25 Jul 2020

Regulating real estate

THE federal government’s decision to set up the Real Estate Regulatory Authority is expected to deliver effective...

25 Jul 2020

Banning online apps

THE season of moral policing and censorship is yet again upon us. In a fresh move to clamp down on digital ...

25 Jul 2020

Nuclear security

THE issue of security of nuclear facilities is a very sensitive one, and countries need to constantly upgrade their...