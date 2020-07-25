DAWN.COM

'Major terrorist activity' averted as arms cache recovered, BLA militant killed in Balochistan: ISPR

Dawn.com 25 Jul 2020

The intelligence-based operation in Buleda was carried out by Frontier Corps Balochistan. — AFP/File
Security forces averted a possible "major terrorist activity" by raiding a suspected terrorist hideout in Buleda tehsil of Balochis­tan’s Kech district, recovering an arms cache and improvised explosive device (IED) material, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

A key terrorist of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) was also killed during the intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out by Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Security personnel recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, grenades communication equipment and IED material from the hideout.

Also on Saturday, a soldier was martyred in firing by militants near Pidarak, also in district Kech, nearly 35 kilometres southeast of Turbat, an earlier ISPR press release had said.

The terrorists carried out the "fire raid" when a group of security personnel were on routine patrol.

During the ensuing exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim was martyred while three other soldiers were injured.

Security forces cordoned off the area to search for the terrorists following the attack, the ISPR said.

The two incidents come four days after a man was killed and seven others injured in a motorcycle bomb blast in the main bazaar of Turbat.

Earlier this month, three soldiers were martyred and eight others injured after terrorists opened fire on security forces in Balochistan's Panjgur district.

