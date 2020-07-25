In pictures: Pakistan resumes anti-polio drives in the time of Covid-19

Wearing face masks and gloves, vaccinators earlier this week resumed an anti-polio drive that had been halted since March due to the coronavirus outbreak, seeking to reach at least 800,000 children in five days.
The disruption of the campaign had raised fears of a spike in polio cases in Pakistan, which, along with neighbouring Afghanistan is just one of two countries in the world where the disease remains endemic, according to officials.
Header image: A girl receives polio vaccine drops during an anti-polio campaign in Karachi, July 20. — Reuters
Comments (1)