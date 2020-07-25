In pictures: Pakistan resumes anti-polio drives in the time of Covid-19

The disruption of the campaign had raised fears of a spike in polio cases in Pakistan.

Wearing face masks and gloves, vaccinators earlier this week resumed an anti-polio drive that had been halted since March due to the coronavirus outbreak, seeking to reach at least 800,000 children in five days.

The disruption of the campaign had raised fears of a spike in polio cases in Pakistan, which, along with neighbouring Afghanistan is just one of two countries in the world where the disease remains endemic, according to officials.

Vaccinators wear protective masks as they get their temperature checked, during an anti-polio campaign, in a low-income neighbourhood in Karachi, July 20. — Reuters

A boy gets his finger marked, after he is administered polio vaccine drops, during an anti-polio campaign, in Karachi, July 20. — Reuters

A boy receives polio vaccine drops in Karachi, July 20. — Reuters

Vaccinators wear protective masks as they sanitise their hands before administering polio vaccine drops, during an anti-polio campaign in Karachi. — Reuters

Boys wear protective masks as they head to a madressah during an anti-polio campaign in Karachi, July 20. — Reuters

A girl receives polio vaccine drops during an anti-polio campaign in Karachi, July 20. — Reuters

