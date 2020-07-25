DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 25, 2020

US now says no new foreign students for all-online classes

AFP 25 Jul 2020

Email

There were more than one million international students in the US for the 2018-19 academic year, according to the Institute of International Education. — Reuters/File
There were more than one million international students in the US for the 2018-19 academic year, according to the Institute of International Education. — Reuters/File

The United States announced on Friday it will not take in any new foreign students seeking online-only study, after rescinding a hotly contested order to expel those already here and preparing for that because of the pandemic.

The policy change was announced in a statement by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

US President Donald Trump has made a tough line on immigration a cornerstone of his message and has suspended several kinds of visas for foreigners during the coronavirus crisis.

The original policy change of revoking the visas of foreign students whose classes will move online in the autumn was taken to court by top universities including Harvard and MIT, teachers unions and at least 18 states.

And on July 14 the administration reversed course and rescinded the decision.

That measure had been seen as a move by Trump to put pressure on educational institutions that are adopting a cautious approach to reopening amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump is eager for schools at all levels to reopen with in-person classes as a sign of a return to normality as he fights an uphill battle for re-election in November.

He is pushing for this even though the virus is out of control in some states, with the US death toll a world-high of more than 144,000.

His administration is leaving it largely up to states themselves to figure out how to open schools safely.

There were more than one million international students in the US for the 2018-19 academic year, according to the Institute of International Education.

Many schools depend heavily on the tuition paid by those students.

Most US colleges and universities have not yet announced their plans for the fall semester but Harvard has said all its classes for the 2020-21 academic year will be conducted online, "with rare exceptions".

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
SMI
Jul 25, 2020 04:09pm
Brain Drain from several countries should also stop ! Soon we will witness new inventions from other Countries too
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

25 Jul 2020

Regulating real estate

THE federal government’s decision to set up the Real Estate Regulatory Authority is expected to deliver effective...

25 Jul 2020

Banning online apps

THE season of moral policing and censorship is yet again upon us. In a fresh move to clamp down on digital ...

25 Jul 2020

Nuclear security

THE issue of security of nuclear facilities is a very sensitive one, and countries need to constantly upgrade their...

24 Jul 2020

Sleeper cells active again?

THE existence of sleeper cells is often the caveat to declarations about militancy having been eradicated. That is...

24 Jul 2020

NFC change

THE new notification issued by the PTI government changing the composition of the 10th National Finance Commission...

24 Jul 2020

Bangladesh phone call

PAKISTAN-Bangladesh relations have been going through a decidedly cool phase, particularly since Sheikh Hasina Wajed...