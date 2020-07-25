DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 25, 2020

10 Chinese nationals hospitalised with Covid-19 in Bahawalpur

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated 25 Jul, 2020

Email

Official says the Chinese nationals were stable and being observed by hospital staff. — AP/File
Official says the Chinese nationals were stable and being observed by hospital staff. — AP/File

BAHAWALPUR: Ten Chinese engineers and workers were admitted to hospital after they tested positive for coronavirus here on Friday.

Dawn learnt that the Chinese nationals were working on a power project near Khairpur Tamewali about 45 kilometres from here on Hasilpur Road where they contracted the virus and were taken to the city. They were shifted to hospital under strict security measures by personnel of law-enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Dr Hamid, focal person of the coronavirus treatment at BVH-2 on Jhangiwali Road, told Dawn that the Chinese nationals were brought here today and were tested positive. He said their condition was stable and they were being observed by the hospital staff. He said prior to the arrival of the Chinese patients, the hospital staff was at ease as the hospital for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19 had no confirmed case of coronavirus after the recovery of all the patients admitted here for the previous three months.

He said he was sure that with the due supervision and treatment by the doctors and paramedical staff, the Chinese patients would recover in due course of time.

MURDER: A man allegedly murdered his wife and a man she was alleged to have an affair with at Faisal Colony on Friday.

According to police sources, Ahsan Zia, a school watchman, killed his wife and her lover. Neighbours handed him over to the police who registered a case.

HAILSTONES: Rain accompanied by hailstones hit the city and suburbs for the second consecutive day on Friday.

The agriculture experts have advised the farmers not to allow the accumulation of rainwater in the cotton fields.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

25 Jul, 2020

Regulating real estate

THE federal government’s decision to set up the Real Estate Regulatory Authority is expected to deliver effective...

25 Jul, 2020

Banning online apps

THE season of moral policing and censorship is yet again upon us. In a fresh move to clamp down on digital ...

25 Jul, 2020

Nuclear security

THE issue of security of nuclear facilities is a very sensitive one, and countries need to constantly upgrade their...

24 Jul, 2020

Sleeper cells active again?

THE existence of sleeper cells is often the caveat to declarations about militancy having been eradicated. That is...

24 Jul, 2020

NFC change

THE new notification issued by the PTI government changing the composition of the 10th National Finance Commission...

24 Jul, 2020

Bangladesh phone call

PAKISTAN-Bangladesh relations have been going through a decidedly cool phase, particularly since Sheikh Hasina Wajed...