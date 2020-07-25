10 Chinese nationals hospitalised with Covid-19 in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Ten Chinese engineers and workers were admitted to hospital after they tested positive for coronavirus here on Friday.

Dawn learnt that the Chinese nationals were working on a power project near Khairpur Tamewali about 45 kilometres from here on Hasilpur Road where they contracted the virus and were taken to the city. They were shifted to hospital under strict security measures by personnel of law-enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Dr Hamid, focal person of the coronavirus treatment at BVH-2 on Jhangiwali Road, told Dawn that the Chinese nationals were brought here today and were tested positive. He said their condition was stable and they were being observed by the hospital staff. He said prior to the arrival of the Chinese patients, the hospital staff was at ease as the hospital for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19 had no confirmed case of coronavirus after the recovery of all the patients admitted here for the previous three months.

He said he was sure that with the due supervision and treatment by the doctors and paramedical staff, the Chinese patients would recover in due course of time.

MURDER: A man allegedly murdered his wife and a man she was alleged to have an affair with at Faisal Colony on Friday.

According to police sources, Ahsan Zia, a school watchman, killed his wife and her lover. Neighbours handed him over to the police who registered a case.

HAILSTONES: Rain accompanied by hailstones hit the city and suburbs for the second consecutive day on Friday.

The agriculture experts have advised the farmers not to allow the accumulation of rainwater in the cotton fields.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2020