Posting of Maulana Fazl’s brother as DC Karachi Central raises PTI, MQM’s hackles

Azfar-ul-AshfaqueUpdated 25 Jul, 2020

Sindh government posted Ziaur Rehman, an officer of KP’s Provincial Management Service in grade-19, as the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s Central district. — KP Assembly/File
KARACHI: The appointment of an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, who happens to be a younger brother of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as the deputy commissioner of a key Karachi district by the Sindh government has invited the wrath of main opposition parties in the province.

On July 23, the Sindh government through a notification posted Ziaur Rehman, an officer of KP’s Provincial Management Service in grade-19, as the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s Central district by transferring Farhan Ghani, an ex-PCS officer also in grade-19.

It is unclear as to how an official of the KP government managed to bring himself at the disposal of the Sindh government. However, the move is being seen as an outcome of a meeting between PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maulana Fazl in Karachi on July 10.

The news of Mr Rehman’s appointment became public on Friday and both the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) voiced concern over the Sindh government’s move since the incumbent had no prior administrative experience in Sindh.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur of the PTI said in a statement that Mr Rehman did not pass the PMS examination and he was inducted without appearing in a test or having merit.

Sindh information minister says ‘it is not a crime’ to be the maulana’s brother

Talking to reporters outside the Sindh Assembly, senior MQM-P leader Khwaja Izharul Hasan said that the Sindh government did not accept an inspector general of police from outside the province; then how could it post an officer of KP without the notification of the federal government?

However, the Sindh government defended the move as Information Minister Nasir Shah told media that it was “not a crime to be the brother of Maulana Fazlur Rehman”.

“Ziaur Rehman had worked on administrative position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he was the Afghan Refugees commissioner as well as DC Khushab. His posting [in Sindh as DC-Central] is an administrative issue,” he said.

‘Worst example of nepotism’

Terming it a “worst example of political nepotism”, the coordination committee of the MQM-P condemned the appointment of “brother of Maulana Fazlur Rehman” on the post of DC-Central.

“The racist government of Sindh has crossed every limit. Previously, the PPP was usurping the rights of the urban areas of Sindh all alone, but now it has made other political parties accomplice in its political crimes,” the MQM-P said in a hard-hitting statement.

The party warned that the “sense of deprivation” already existing in the urban parts of the province would turn into sense of alienation if such actions were not stopped.

It said that it was the deputy commissioners of urban areas of Sindh, especially of Karachi districts, who were involved in issuance of fake domiciles and permanent residence certificates to hundreds of thousands of non-residents who later got government jobs.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of PTI’s Karachi chapter, Saeed Afridi, said that it seemed that the Sindh government got completely disappointed with the performance of the deputy commissioners belonging to Sindh so it posted a KP officer to appease Maulana Fazl.

He said that the people of Karachi knew that the Sindh government posted Maulana Fazl’s brother as DC-Central only to “please and favour” him.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2020

Riazullah Baig
Jul 25, 2020 12:09pm
This Fazl Ur Rehman's brother was inducted into civil service without taking the illustrious CSS exam. He was first hired as some consultant in some UN funded program then switched to DMG through political means and rest is history!
Pakistan First
Jul 25, 2020 12:12pm
Sheer violation of rule of law. A PCS officer can never be transferred to other province until acute emergency which is not in the present case. That why people have started hating politicians as they are legislatures and break the law as well.
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 25, 2020 12:14pm
If Ziaur Rehman is inducted as DC Central, Karachi he will be performing his official duties and not going to change the politically motivated stronghold of MQM-P and not going to turn into a politically stronghold area of JUI-F. No matter if he has passed CSS examination or not the most important matter is the delivery. What CSS passed DCs of District Central have done uptil now in the District Central? Did they managed to turn Liaquatabad into Paris? Transfers and postings of government officials whether of provincial or federal government is a matter of routine. If any provincial government inducts an officer of any other province it is the prerogative of the provincial government and one should not object on any internal transfers and postings and appointment. Let Ziaur Rehman should be given a free hand to work. If he will not perform better than his predecessors than he will be transferred some where else in the country.
Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 25, 2020 01:21pm
Now we know who is currupt.
Saif Zulfiqar
Jul 25, 2020 01:23pm
This appointment has been made after the recent meeting between molana Fazli and Bilawal.
