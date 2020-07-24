DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 24, 2020

IHC directs PTA to 'immediately' remove ban on PUBG

Tahir NaseerUpdated 24 Jul, 2020

The PTA had decided to "temporarily suspend" online game PUBG on July 1. — AP/File
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday declared the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA's) move to temporarily suspend online game Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) void and directed the authority to "immediately" remove the ban.

The decision was announced in a short order issued by Justice Amir Farooq. A detailed judgement will be issued later.

It came on the heels of a tweet by PTA, posted shortly after midnight, in which the authority announced that the game would remain blocked in the country. It said that the decision "has been made by the Authority after a detailed hearing conducted in PTA on July 9 on the directions of the Lahore High Court".

PTA added that it had approached the gaming company to "share data about PUBG sessions and users in Pakistan and controls in place" and was waiting for a response.

'Addictive' game

The PTA had decided to "temporarily suspend" online game PUBG on July 1.

In a statement, the authority said it had received several complaints about the game being "addictive", a waste of time and its potential negative impact on children's physical and psychological health.

"According to media reports, cases of suicide attributed to the game have also been reported. The Lahore High Court has also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complaints."

The suspension was denounced by social media users with hashtags such as "UnbanPUBG" and "ChickendinneratDChowk" trending on Twitter.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that he was "against all such bans". "Such attitude is killing tech industry."

Chaudhry said he hoped IT Minister Aminul Haque would "take notice of the ban" and PTA would be "instructed not to encourage such bans as it hinders tech growth in the long run".

Jibran Khan
Jul 24, 2020 12:33pm
Immediately. wow. as if pubg is vital for the mental and physical growth of young kids.
Recommend 0
Banda Ajiz
Jul 24, 2020 12:34pm
Good and very sensible decision. We are living in 2020 and not in 1475.
Recommend 0
Shampee
Jul 24, 2020 12:37pm
Any decision always gets complicated.
Recommend 0
Talha
Jul 24, 2020 12:37pm
Addictive entertainment such as this must be banned and children must be encouraged to get involved into activities like sports instead.
Recommend 0
Khan
Jul 24, 2020 12:42pm
if the ban was illegal punish pta for their crime
Recommend 0
IT professional
Jul 24, 2020 12:53pm
Digital revolution
Recommend 0
M Abdul
Jul 24, 2020 01:13pm
Riiiight as if pubg is the only time waster on the Internet - Fortnite (free to play battle royale), Call of Duty Warzone (free to play battle royale), CSGO (free to play with Danger Zone battle royale mode built in)...waste of time? Should you be concerned? If so then create employment we will stop gaming!
Recommend 0
khurram bashwani
Jul 24, 2020 01:33pm
Good discussion thanks IHC
Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 24, 2020 01:40pm
Gaming is addictive in same manner that gambling is. It releases dopamine in the brain in very similar manner as gambling. It will waste precious time. The court needs to consider opinion from people who understand these matters.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Jul 24, 2020 01:45pm
PTA, PEMRA welcome to 21st century. Please don't use your 20th century mentality. Censorship is futile.
Recommend 0

