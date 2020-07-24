DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 24, 2020

Malaysia reinstates Pakistani pilots

From the NewspaperUpdated 24 Jul, 2020

Email

Malaysian aviation authority says licences of all Pakistani pilots have been verified. — Creative Commons/File
Malaysian aviation authority says licences of all Pakistani pilots have been verified. — Creative Commons/File

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has verified that all Pakistani pilots currently employed in the country hold valid licences and it has reinstated them with immediate effect, its aviation regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

The pilots were suspended earlier this month after authorities in Pakistan discovered that up to a third of the country’s pilots may have falsified their qualifications.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia said 18 Pakistani pilot licence holders in the country were verified by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority. —Reuters

In a related development, Pakistan International Air-lines’ Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik has sought help from the country’s ambassador to Turkey for getting authorisation from Turkish authorities to operate PIA flights to Istanbul, our reporter in Rawalpindi adds.

In a letter to Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey M. Syrus Sajjad Qazi, the PIA chief said the national carrier planned to start operations to Turkey in the first week of August, provided the Turkish authorities granted authorisation.

He said that among several destinations earmarked for reinstatement, Istanbul had been marked for immediate restoration in PIA’s flight operations.

The PIA already has commercial agreements in place with airlines in Turkey, and recently concluded a code of share agreement with Pegasus airlines. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, code share with Pegasus could not be activated as flight operations remained suspended.

Mr Malik said he had sent a request to the authorities of Sabiha Gokcen Inter-national Airport for clearance of schedule for which permission was awaited. Due to the urgency of the situation, he had requested the ambassador to assist PIA in the matter, he added.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
AZAM AKBAR
Jul 24, 2020 09:36am
Very good news.
Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Jul 24, 2020 09:42am
PIA should focus on reinstate its trust which will take now years
Recommend 0
HKG
Jul 24, 2020 10:26am
Wow what an achievement. Great going.
Recommend 0
Anas Sardar
Jul 24, 2020 10:52am
Brave ik made it possible
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jul 24, 2020 11:06am
A step in the right direction. Thank you Malaysia.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Reopening schools

Reopening schools

Children need to learn in a physical environment. How can we keep them safe?

Editorial

24 Jul, 2020

Sleeper cells active again?

THE existence of sleeper cells is often the caveat to declarations about militancy having been eradicated. That is...

24 Jul, 2020

NFC change

THE new notification issued by the PTI government changing the composition of the 10th National Finance Commission...

24 Jul, 2020

Bangladesh phone call

PAKISTAN-Bangladesh relations have been going through a decidedly cool phase, particularly since Sheikh Hasina Wajed...

Changing dynamics
Updated 23 Jul, 2020

Changing dynamics

THE geopolitical calculus in Pakistan’s immediate neighbourhood is clearly changing.

23 Jul, 2020

Journalist’s abduction

JOURNALIST Matiullah Jan has survived another scare. Though back with his family now, his abduction on Tuesday in...

23 Jul, 2020

Enduring grace

WITH the passing of Sister Ruth Lewis, who succumbed to complications caused by Covid-19 on Monday, our country has...