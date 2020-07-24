DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 24, 2020

CPEC projects unaffected by Covid-19, say officials

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 24 Jul, 2020

Email

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing.
Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing.

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects have not only remained unscathed by the Covid-19 pandemic but Pak-China bilateral cooperation has increased during this period, officials and think tank representatives said on Thursday.

They were speaking at a webinar on ‘New Oppor­tunities and Challenges of China-Pakistan Cooperation in the Post-Epidemic Era’, which was participated in by experts of Chinese and Pakistani think tanks. The webinar was organised by Pakistan-China Institute.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing spoke about the cooperation between the two countries during the pandemic and said his country’s assistance for Pakistan was worth $15 million. Equipment and experts were flown to Pakistan since the outbreak of the disease here through 10 chartered flights, he said, adding that about 1000 more ventilators are expected to be delivered by the end of the month.

About CPEC, he said, over 60,000 Pakistanis had been employed with CPEC projects. He said 13,000 Chinese technicians, engineers and experts were also working on these projects.

Chief of China Overseas Ports Holding Company Zhang Baozhong said neither any Pakistani employee in any CPEC project had been laid off nor anyone has suffered a pay cut during the coronavirus crisis.

He said all CPEC projects were free of Covid-19.

Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Chairman of the PCI Senator Mushahid Hussain said the silver-lining amid coronavirus crisis was the strengthening of Pak-China bilateral relations.

He said the time had come to reset our priorities and focus on human security, human development, better health care and climate change and in this regard, Belt and Road Initiative could be taken as a guiding tool to reach the goal of a shared future.

Dr Baige Zhao, former Population Minister and head of Research and Development International (RDI), in her opening remarks said that President Xi Jinping’s speech about improving connectivity through BRI at last month’s high-level video conference showed the will of China to start a new era of globalisation. The BRI, she said, would play a key role in promoting peace and stability in the world.

Executive Director of PCI Mustafa Hyder Sayed said the recent shift in Iran’s policy with regard to CPEC was a good omen for regional connectivity.

He also called for developing skills of labour working on SEZs and emphasised the role that the private sector should play in the development of BRI.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2020

CPEC, Pak China Ties, Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rashid khan
Jul 24, 2020 09:43am
We agree, thanks iron brother for making Pakistan a superpower
Recommend 0
Kris
Jul 24, 2020 09:46am
CPEC will make Pakistan a rich and developed nation. Thank you, China!
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jul 24, 2020 09:48am
"CPEC projects unaffected by Covid-19, say officials". Did anyone say that CPEC is affected by Covid-19? Why is he mentioning it?
Recommend 0
thinking
Jul 24, 2020 09:54am
60,000 Pakistanis had been employed with CPEC projects. He said 13,000 Chinese technicians, engineers and experts were also working on these projects. Around 20% workforce from China on cpec. Great, pak is providing employment for iron brother. Of 60K , how many are engineers, experts, technicians
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 24, 2020 09:57am
SinoPak Iron Brothers 4 Life!
Recommend 0
Mazz merchant
Jul 24, 2020 10:01am
Pakistan should not have any relationship with China the way treating Muslims, destroying mosques not allowing prayers and Muslim peoples are disappearing From streets
Recommend 0
Pune-India
Jul 24, 2020 10:05am
Not a single chinese factory built, except some coal power plants.
Recommend 0
Pune-India
Jul 24, 2020 10:07am
Chinese investers like India and US for their new factories like Oppo, Redmi, Vivo, Casio etc..
Recommend 0
PT
Jul 24, 2020 10:13am
It's not COVD but new interests in more viable Gwadahar that is stalling progress The nation of China with large Buddhist population wants it all.
Recommend 0
Vikash Kumar Goswami
Jul 24, 2020 10:13am
60000 Pakistani labor and 13000 Chinese Engineer, Technician, and other technical man are working in this project.
Recommend 0
Krana
Jul 24, 2020 10:15am
We gave 15 million for COVID, assist in CPEC or..
Recommend 0
Shivani
Jul 24, 2020 10:34am
Assistance in the form of loans.why pakistaini people are being kept in dark?
Recommend 0
GK
Jul 24, 2020 10:43am
This is the turning point for Pakistan, game changer is really ON
Recommend 0
Uturn
Jul 24, 2020 11:06am
Has the game changed or is the Game Changer still working in slow motion?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Reopening schools

Reopening schools

Children need to learn in a physical environment. How can we keep them safe?

Editorial

24 Jul, 2020

Sleeper cells active again?

THE existence of sleeper cells is often the caveat to declarations about militancy having been eradicated. That is...

24 Jul, 2020

NFC change

THE new notification issued by the PTI government changing the composition of the 10th National Finance Commission...

24 Jul, 2020

Bangladesh phone call

PAKISTAN-Bangladesh relations have been going through a decidedly cool phase, particularly since Sheikh Hasina Wajed...

Changing dynamics
Updated 23 Jul, 2020

Changing dynamics

THE geopolitical calculus in Pakistan’s immediate neighbourhood is clearly changing.

23 Jul, 2020

Journalist’s abduction

JOURNALIST Matiullah Jan has survived another scare. Though back with his family now, his abduction on Tuesday in...

23 Jul, 2020

Enduring grace

WITH the passing of Sister Ruth Lewis, who succumbed to complications caused by Covid-19 on Monday, our country has...