DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 24, 2020

Farogh likely to rejoin cabinet today

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 24 Jul, 2020

Email

President will administer the oath to Farogh Naseem paving way for his re-entry to cabinet after seven weeks. — AFP/File
President will administer the oath to Farogh Naseem paving way for his re-entry to cabinet after seven weeks. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Senator Farogh Naseem of the Mutta­hida Qaumi Movement (MQM) is expected to take the oath as federal minister for law and justice on Friday (today), informed sources told Dawn on Thursday.

The sources said that President Arif Alvi would administer the oath to Mr Naseem at a ceremony to be held at Aiwan-i-Sadr, paving the way for his re-entry to the federal cabinet after seven weeks.

Mr Naseem had resigned as the law minister on June 1 in order to represent the government in the presidential reference filed against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Through an official statement, Mr Naseem had announced that he would represent the federation in the case and, therefore, he had stepped down as the law minister.

The Supreme Court on June 20 threw out the reference against Justice Isa, terming it “invalid” through a majority (9-1) short verdict.

Earlier in November, Mr Naseem had quit the ministry to pursue a case in the Supreme Court about the extension of the army chief’s tenure. He appeared in the Supreme Court as counsel for Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He then took the oath as the law minister on Nov 29, only a day after the apex court had announced its verdict in the case, directing the government to pass legislation on the extension/reappointment of an army chief which the government accomplished with the support of opposition parties.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anis Motiwala
Jul 24, 2020 09:39am
What a mockery of rules !
Recommend 0
Krana
Jul 24, 2020 10:14am
musical chair
Recommend 0
Farhan Khan
Jul 24, 2020 10:15am
What a farce!
Recommend 0
Farrukh
Jul 24, 2020 10:43am
A Comedy of Errors...the government has become a JOKE
Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Jul 24, 2020 11:02am
No problem. That’s all within the law.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Reopening schools

Reopening schools

Children need to learn in a physical environment. How can we keep them safe?

Editorial

24 Jul, 2020

Sleeper cells active again?

THE existence of sleeper cells is often the caveat to declarations about militancy having been eradicated. That is...

24 Jul, 2020

NFC change

THE new notification issued by the PTI government changing the composition of the 10th National Finance Commission...

24 Jul, 2020

Bangladesh phone call

PAKISTAN-Bangladesh relations have been going through a decidedly cool phase, particularly since Sheikh Hasina Wajed...

Changing dynamics
Updated 23 Jul, 2020

Changing dynamics

THE geopolitical calculus in Pakistan’s immediate neighbourhood is clearly changing.

23 Jul, 2020

Journalist’s abduction

JOURNALIST Matiullah Jan has survived another scare. Though back with his family now, his abduction on Tuesday in...

23 Jul, 2020

Enduring grace

WITH the passing of Sister Ruth Lewis, who succumbed to complications caused by Covid-19 on Monday, our country has...