Govt notifies 3-day holiday for Eidul Azha

Shakeel Qarar 23 Jul, 2020

Children wearing facemasks walk with a goat in Rawalpindi on July 22. — AFP
The government on Thursday announced a three-day holiday for Eidul Azha. According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, July 31 (Friday) to August 2 (Sunday) will be public holidays.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had announced that Eidul Azha will be celebrated across the country on August 1 (Saturday).

A notification issued by the ministry and quoting the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee’s decision said the month of Zilhaj would commence on July 23 (today) as the moon had not been sighted.

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the nation to mark Eidul Azha with simplicity and take precautionary measures so that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country do not rise again.

"The virus spreads rapidly when a large number of people gather," he had said, adding that "carelessness" on Eidul Fitr in May had led to a spike in cases in Pakistan.

"If we are careless on Eidul Azha, the virus could spread again and there could be a fresh spike in the number of infections. Hospitals will come under pressure again. So I'm appealing to you all to mark this Eid with simplicity."

He had said the government had formulated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Eidul Azha and how to carry out animal sacrifices. "I appeal to the entire nation to observe Eid with simplicity — for the sake of your country, its economy and especially the elderly and at-risk members of the society.

"If we take care now, then we can manage, God willing, to come out of this pandemic better than other countries."

M. Emad
Jul 23, 2020 08:17pm
Only 3-day Eid holiday !
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Jul 23, 2020 08:19pm
Congratulations & full of happiness Mubarakbad to all Pakistanis from overseas Pakistanis, with hope the Eidul Adha will be celebrated keeping in actions to help the poor and distribute them meat, beef, in organized way, while please don’t forget to hygienic clean up the place of sacrifice it’s surrounding, and property handover the hides to some genuine serving organization.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 23, 2020 08:20pm
weekends are public holidays? needs re-thinking?
Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor
Jul 23, 2020 08:47pm
The Eid holidays should've been Saturday, Sunday & Monday with Friday as a grace period. It appears that Government has continued supporting Fawad Chaudhary's predictions and hence his suggested dates are being considered. If the third day of Eid is on a Monday then why Monday is not a holiday?
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jul 23, 2020 09:04pm
Finally some celebration after long time....
Recommend 0

