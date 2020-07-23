Govt notifies 3-day holiday for Eidul Azha

The government on Thursday announced a three-day holiday for Eidul Azha. According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, July 31 (Friday) to August 2 (Sunday) will be public holidays.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had announced that Eidul Azha will be celebrated across the country on August 1 (Saturday).

A notification issued by the ministry and quoting the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee’s decision said the month of Zilhaj would commence on July 23 (today) as the moon had not been sighted.

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the nation to mark Eidul Azha with simplicity and take precautionary measures so that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country do not rise again.

"The virus spreads rapidly when a large number of people gather," he had said, adding that "carelessness" on Eidul Fitr in May had led to a spike in cases in Pakistan.

"If we are careless on Eidul Azha, the virus could spread again and there could be a fresh spike in the number of infections. Hospitals will come under pressure again. So I'm appealing to you all to mark this Eid with simplicity."

He had said the government had formulated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Eidul Azha and how to carry out animal sacrifices. "I appeal to the entire nation to observe Eid with simplicity — for the sake of your country, its economy and especially the elderly and at-risk members of the society.

"If we take care now, then we can manage, God willing, to come out of this pandemic better than other countries."