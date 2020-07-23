Over a dozen people injured in IED blast in Parachinar’s Turi Bazar

A blast has been reported in Parachinar's Turi Bazaar and at least 16 people have been injured, according to officials.

Speaking to Dawn, DSP Najab Ali said that the cause of the explosion was an improvised explosive device (IED) that had been fitted inside a vegetable cart. The area is usually occupied by vegetable and fruit sellers, he said.

Police and security personnel cordoned off the area and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Qaiser Abbas Bangash said that at least 16 injured have been brought to the facility.

Meanwhile, area residents gathered outside the local press club to stage a protest.

