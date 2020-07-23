DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 23, 2020

Met office predicts third spell of heavy rain, thunder in Karachi

Qazi Hassan 23 Jul, 2020

Email

A low-pressure area is expected in India's Gujrat on July 24 and would enter Pakistan through Indian Rann of Kutch. — APP/File
A low-pressure area is expected in India's Gujrat on July 24 and would enter Pakistan through Indian Rann of Kutch. — APP/File

Karachi may experience heavy rain and thunder between July 26-27 in the third spell of monsoon this season, Pakistan Meteorological Department's chief Sardar Sarfaraz said on Thursday.

A low-pressure area is expected in India's Gujrat on July 24 and, like the previous two spells, would enter Pakistan through Indian Rann of Kutch.

The rain may also affect the sea's southwestern wind, he said.

Karachi has received heavy rains in the past few weeks, wreaking havoc on the city's shaky infrastructure and leading to deaths of at least eight residents. The victims also included a 30-year-old policeman.

The first monsoon spell hit Karachi on July 7, disrupting electricity for hours and causing traffic jams on almost every major thoroughfare. At least six people died in rain-related incidents and several roads and buildings suffered heavy damages due to flooding.

According to the Met Office, Karachi received maximum 40mm of rain, or 1.57 inches, in Saddar, Nazimabad (22mm), Faisal Base (26mm), Masroor Base (12mm), Pehalwan Goth (10mm), Jinnah Terminal (8.8mm), Landhi (3.1), Surjani Town (1.2mm), University Road (0.6mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (traces) and North Karachi (traces).

On July 18, Karachi saw the second spell of heavy rain which led to the deaths of at least two people, including a policeman. The city suffered similar losses, including traffic jams, flooding of roads and destruction of infrastructure.

According to the Met Office, Karachi received a maximum 63.5mm of rain at PAF Faisal Base, Saddar (41.0mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (40.0mm), Landhi (40.0mm), Karachi MOS (28.0mm), University Road (16.0mm), Jinnah Terminal (15.0mm), Nazimabad (9.0mm), Masroor Base (5.7mm) and North Karachi (traces).

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Changing dynamics
Updated 23 Jul, 2020

Changing dynamics

THE geopolitical calculus in Pakistan’s immediate neighbourhood is clearly changing.

23 Jul, 2020

Journalist’s abduction

JOURNALIST Matiullah Jan has survived another scare. Though back with his family now, his abduction on Tuesday in...

23 Jul, 2020

Enduring grace

WITH the passing of Sister Ruth Lewis, who succumbed to complications caused by Covid-19 on Monday, our country has...

22 Jul, 2020

SC’s denunciation of NAB

THOSE who run the National Accountability Bureau should hang their heads in shame — if they have any capacity for...

22 Jul, 2020

Post-Eid conference

THE ingredients were all there. A PML-N delegation had just called on PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Lahore...

22 Jul, 2020

UAE Mars probe

SPACE, the final frontier, has fascinated man since time immemorial, and in the modern age aiming for the stars has...