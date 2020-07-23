Met office predicts third spell of heavy rain, thunder in Karachi

Karachi may experience heavy rain and thunder between July 26-27 in the third spell of monsoon this season, Pakistan Meteorological Department's chief Sardar Sarfaraz said on Thursday.

A low-pressure area is expected in India's Gujrat on July 24 and, like the previous two spells, would enter Pakistan through Indian Rann of Kutch.

The rain may also affect the sea's southwestern wind, he said.

Karachi has received heavy rains in the past few weeks, wreaking havoc on the city's shaky infrastructure and leading to deaths of at least eight residents. The victims also included a 30-year-old policeman.

The first monsoon spell hit Karachi on July 7, disrupting electricity for hours and causing traffic jams on almost every major thoroughfare. At least six people died in rain-related incidents and several roads and buildings suffered heavy damages due to flooding.

According to the Met Office, Karachi received maximum 40mm of rain, or 1.57 inches, in Saddar, Nazimabad (22mm), Faisal Base (26mm), Masroor Base (12mm), Pehalwan Goth (10mm), Jinnah Terminal (8.8mm), Landhi (3.1), Surjani Town (1.2mm), University Road (0.6mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (traces) and North Karachi (traces).

On July 18, Karachi saw the second spell of heavy rain which led to the deaths of at least two people, including a policeman. The city suffered similar losses, including traffic jams, flooding of roads and destruction of infrastructure.

According to the Met Office, Karachi received a maximum 63.5mm of rain at PAF Faisal Base, Saddar (41.0mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (40.0mm), Landhi (40.0mm), Karachi MOS (28.0mm), University Road (16.0mm), Jinnah Terminal (15.0mm), Nazimabad (9.0mm), Masroor Base (5.7mm) and North Karachi (traces).