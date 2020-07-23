Envoy’s house in NY repaired fulfilling codal requirements: FO

ISLAMABAD: The repair work at the residence of Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York is being done fulfilling all codal requirements under the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Rules, Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said on Wednesday.

In response to media reports, she said as a heritage building local laws required that the government of Pakistan regularly maintain and repair it.

The residence of Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN is a multi-storey government-owned property built in 1920. It was purchased by the government in 1965.

The spokesperson said that if maintenance was not carried out regularly it could result in the prestigious building’s further deterioration and cost the government of Pakistan even more.

She said the foreign ministry had received a request from Pakistan’s mission in New York on May 13 for repair and maintenance of the building.

“As per procedure, a seven-member committee on Funds for Improvement of Government Owned Buildings headed by the Special Secretary (Admin/OP/A&C) recommended the proposed repair for the approval of foreign secretary,” she said.

