Today's Paper | July 23, 2020

Envoy’s house in NY repaired fulfilling codal requirements: FO

APPUpdated 23 Jul, 2020

FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui says local laws required that the government of Pakistan regularly maintain and repair it. — Radio Pakistan/File
FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui says local laws required that the government of Pakistan regularly maintain and repair it. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: The repair work at the residence of Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York is being done fulfilling all codal requirements under the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Rules, Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said on Wednesday.

In response to media reports, she said as a heritage building local laws required that the government of Pakistan regularly maintain and repair it.

The residence of Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN is a multi-storey government-owned property built in 1920. It was purchased by the government in 1965.

The spokesperson said that if maintenance was not carried out regularly it could result in the prestigious building’s further deterioration and cost the government of Pakistan even more.

She said the foreign ministry had received a request from Pakistan’s mission in New York on May 13 for repair and maintenance of the building.

“As per procedure, a seven-member committee on Funds for Improvement of Government Owned Buildings headed by the Special Secretary (Admin/OP/A&C) recommended the proposed repair for the approval of foreign secretary,” she said.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2020

Comments (4)

Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Jul 23, 2020 10:34am
Are residents living for free or they pay rent otherwise our taxes Money will go to repair the building in New York.
Recommend 0
Asghar
Jul 23, 2020 10:56am
$20000 for renovating is a not a huge amount all.
Recommend 0
Afia
Jul 23, 2020 11:01am
What does codal mean?
Recommend 0
Fareed
Jul 23, 2020 11:14am
Wish we had the same laws in Pakistan we could have saved prestagious heritage buildings in Karachi.
Recommend 0

