73 years on, gurdwara restored to Sikhs in Quetta

Saleem ShahidUpdated 23 Jul, 2020

QUETTA: Sikhs pray in the 200-year-old Siri Guru Singh gurdwara after it was handed over to the minority community on Wednesday.—Dawn
QUETTA: The Baloch­istan government on Wednesday handed over a 200-year-old gurdwara to the Sikh community.

The Siri Guru Singh Gurdwara located on Masjid Road in the centre of the city has been used as APWA Government High Girls Sch­ool for 73 years since the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

“Restoring gurdwara as a place of worship for the Sikh community is a historical decision of the Balochistan government,” said Denesh Kumar, provincial parlia­m­e­ntary secretary and Adv­iser to the Chief Minister on Minority Affairs.

He said the market value of the 14,000-square-foot gurdwara was billions of rupees because of its location, but the provincial government had restored its status as a place of worship on the appeal of the Sikh community.

The students who were studying in APWA Government Girls High School have been asked to seek admission to nearby schools.

Officials of the education department said that with the restoration of gurdwara the education of students would not be affected.

Sardar Jasbeer Singh, chairman of the Sikh Community Committee in Balochistan, expressed pleasure over the restoration of the gurdwara. He described it as a “gift from the Balochistan government to the Sikh community living in the province”.

“The Sikh community of the province is very pleased that our ancient gurdwara has been handed over to us by the government of Pakistan and the Balochistan High Court after 73 years and now we are able to continue our religious practice there,” he said.

Around 2,000 Sikh families live in Balochistan.

Earlier in February this year, the Balochistan government had handed over a 200-year-old temple in Zhob to the Hindu community.

The temple had been converted into a government boys’ school, which has now been shifted to another building.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2020

