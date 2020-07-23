DAWN.COM

In rare call to Hasina, Imran urges closer ties with Bangladesh

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated 23 Jul, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in what was his first telephone conversation with his Bangladesh counterpart Hasina Wajed expressed his desire for “closer and fraternal” relations with Bangladesh. — Photo courtesy Reuters (L) , AFP (R)
Prime Minister Imran Khan, in what was his first telephone conversation with his Bangladesh counterpart Hasina Wajed expressed his desire for “closer and fraternal” relations with Bangladesh. — Photo courtesy Reuters (L) , AFP (R)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed his desire for “closer and fraternal” relations with Bangladesh.

Mr Khan, in what was his first telephone conversation with his Bangladesh counterpart Hasina Wajed, said: “Pakistan is committed to deepening fraternal relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality.”

The telephone contact has come after months of efforts to normalise ties between the two South Asian countries after years of deep freeze.

Islamabad’s initiative for mending fences with Dhaka was launched after current high commissioner Imran Siddiqui assumed office in February this year.

Observers were caught by surprise when Mr Siddiqui earlier this month met Bang­ladesh’s Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen.

Pak-Bangladesh relationship took a nosedive after Ms Wajed started her second tenure as the prime minister in 2009 and she resumed the so-called 1971 trial of the ‘war crimes’.

Pakistan has always considered the bitter past of the 1971 dismemberment as a closed chapter in view of the tripartite agreement signed in April 1974 for repatriation of war prisoners.

Ms Wajed’s father and Ban­gladesh’s founding father Mujibur Rehman had after the accord agreed that in the interest of regional peace, no one would be put on trial for alleged crimes committed during the 1971 war.

But, Ms Wajed was bent on reviving the ghosts of 1971. She was further emboldened with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coming to power in India and Pak-Bangladesh ties went from one low to another.

The contact between the two prime ministers also comes in the backdrop of Delhi-Dhaka ties turning lukewarm following the enactment of controversial Citizenship Amendment Act by India last year. Moreover, growing Chinese influence on Dhaka has also brought Pakistan and Bangladesh closer.

Mr Khan, in his conversation, underscored the imp­ortance Pakistan attached to closer ties with Bangla­desh and highlighted the significance of regular bilateral contacts and people-to-people exchanges.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to Saarc and underlined the importance of both countries working for enhanced regional cooperation for sustainable peace and prosperity.

Mr Khan discussed Pakistan and Bangladesh’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic and extended commiserations on the material and human losses due to the recent flooding in Bangladesh.

He reiterated the invitation to Prime Minister Wajed to visit Pakistan, the PMO said.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2020

Ibrahim S
Jul 23, 2020 08:57am
PM IK started a very interesting episode of south Asian politics. It might not go well with some elements in Pakistan . India will watch and see how pages are turned.
Recommend 0
Asim
Jul 23, 2020 08:58am
He will call modi, trump, jews and haseena but not to own opposition leaders! What a national leader we have!
Recommend 0
Saad
Jul 23, 2020 08:59am
Good relations with Bangladesh would be a fantastic thing for us. We the diaspora of both nations overseas get along very well, therefore a thaw in bilateral relations would be valuable. Economically Bangladesh has done well and we can benefit from one another on many fronts.
Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Jul 23, 2020 09:03am
Good gesture
Recommend 0
Imtiaz ul Haque
Jul 23, 2020 09:04am
How many people died of Covid 19 in Bangla Desh ?
Recommend 0
rns
Jul 23, 2020 09:09am
At last, after 50 odd years, the former 'West and East Pakistan' are talking...
Recommend 0
rns
Jul 23, 2020 09:11am
I wonder if they talked in Urdu or Bengali or the colonial lingua-franca, English ?
Recommend 0
Dave
Jul 23, 2020 09:14am
Another U turn!!!!
Recommend 0
AKL
Jul 23, 2020 09:15am
Chinese influence
Recommend 0
Zack Robins
Jul 23, 2020 09:17am
Wounds heal but scars are still there. Our foreign policy is in trial and error situation right now.
Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 23, 2020 09:18am
PMIK is defeating Modi on all fronts.
Recommend 0
Khan
Jul 23, 2020 09:18am
This relation will go further deep
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Jul 23, 2020 09:21am
A good step indeed as the brethren Muslim Countries need to be friends... But Ms. Wajid cannot be trusted as she has a history of anti Pakistan sentiments and actions. Only time will tell else we do fear back stabbing by this BD govt.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jul 23, 2020 09:23am
A good diplomatic move by PM IK.
Recommend 0
Mukul_BD
Jul 23, 2020 09:24am
Though it is late, a good initiative from PM Imran. Communication should go this way. China may have influenced the Pak PM to call the BD PM.
Recommend 0
Dr Ibrahim
Jul 23, 2020 09:27am
Both countries will benefit from close economic ties and cordial relations!
Recommend 0
Nasir
Jul 23, 2020 09:38am
Good news. It is about time.
Recommend 0
Sami
Jul 23, 2020 09:56am
Excellent move and long overdue.
Recommend 0
Raj - USA
Jul 23, 2020 09:57am
will it benefit Bangladesh? if so, how?
Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Jul 23, 2020 09:58am
Where is our friend Emad?
Recommend 0
amer
Jul 23, 2020 10:00am
@Asim, We do not need to accommodate the crooks.
Recommend 0
Reader
Jul 23, 2020 10:40am
Salute to the Bangladesh nation.
Recommend 0
Irfan
Jul 23, 2020 10:41am
@Salman, Really
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jul 23, 2020 11:05am
Good relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh benefits both countries. Alas, Indian influence in Bangladesh steers things in the wrong direction.
Recommend 0
Masood
Jul 23, 2020 11:06am
This call was long overdue ! My child hood in Dacca was one of the best days of my life ! Hope we can forgive and forget from the tragic past, realize our mistakes and move forward !
Recommend 0
Patriot
Jul 23, 2020 11:07am
It is time Pakistan and Bangladesh re-set their relationships as two mature countries.
Recommend 0
Ali Vaqar Awan
Jul 23, 2020 11:13am
What happened in past should be left behind. More important is move forward and develop strong relations.
Recommend 0
Hamza Javed
Jul 23, 2020 11:14am
Good for the people of both countries...
Recommend 0
shib
Jul 23, 2020 11:17am
Very positive move by both the Head of States...Hope sense shall prevail and develop good bilateral relations with mutual respect and trust...Will be beneficial for both the countries having common cultural and religious beliefs....Otherwise....the common enemies will take benefits as usual...
Recommend 0
VM
Jul 23, 2020 11:29am
@Salman, In your dreams only
Recommend 0
Bret
Jul 23, 2020 11:38am
@rns, when you call bangladesh east pakistan, you show your true intentions
Recommend 0
Think Twice
Jul 23, 2020 11:43am
@Raj - USA, why Indians need explanation ?
Recommend 0
Sachin
Jul 23, 2020 11:44am
Probably to learn some lessons on development and progress.
Recommend 0
random
Jul 23, 2020 11:44am
My way or the Highway - Modi's Govt has very few friends.
Recommend 0
Shah jee
Jul 23, 2020 11:45am
Pakistan need to increase trade with Bangladesh it will benefit both sides and other issues will resolve with it
Recommend 0
Think Twice
Jul 23, 2020 11:47am
@Dave, ...@ another U turn..!!! How ??? explain.
Recommend 0
F Khan
Jul 23, 2020 11:59am
Timing is important.
Recommend 0
Shaun
Jul 23, 2020 12:05pm
How will Bangladesh benefit?
Recommend 0
Javed Abid
Jul 23, 2020 12:12pm
Good move by IK.
Recommend 0
jamshed
Jul 23, 2020 12:13pm
An Intelligent move in current circumstances
Recommend 0
Andherr Nagri
Jul 23, 2020 12:17pm
Big mistake to even consider talking to this Woman! Was it not her father who was responsible for betraying Pakistan and siding up with India to break up the country?? What does I K hope to achieve now?
Recommend 0
Praveen
Jul 23, 2020 12:22pm
@Salman, Which world are you in? BD is already way ahead of PK in terms of growth and progress.. they have already traded with India goods worth $ 10b in Apr 2019. Why would they want to do that ?
Recommend 0
AZulfi
Jul 23, 2020 12:26pm
Good step Should have already been taken by leaders before him
Recommend 0
Saqib
Jul 23, 2020 12:33pm
The government of Pakistan should send relief goods, such as medicine and tents, to Bangladesh for the people affected by floods and rain. A sign of goodwill gesture.
Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 23, 2020 12:33pm
it shows Imran is mature & willing to think outside of the box.
Recommend 0
huma n
Jul 23, 2020 12:33pm
Bangladesh should be careful
Recommend 0
YM
Jul 23, 2020 12:34pm
Bangladeshis are our brothers, we love them.
Recommend 0
Contemplated
Jul 23, 2020 12:39pm
We need cordial relations with BD.
Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Jul 23, 2020 12:43pm
@Asim, Yes. He should call them once they are behind bars. Don't say what type of leader we have - see what type of public is ours.
Recommend 0
Farhan
Jul 23, 2020 12:47pm
India will be left alone until they follow Modi's Rule. Some people change when they see the light you May have to wait until you feel the heat. Good step by IK for regional peace.
Recommend 0
Sympathiser
Jul 23, 2020 12:48pm
After all Bangladesh is a muslim country and it is our duty to have a good relationship for the cause of Ummah..
Recommend 0
Samiullah khan
Jul 23, 2020 12:49pm
Excellent initiative. BD is also knowing agter recent skirmishes at border with India, that India was the one who separated us. Now that we respect BD as a sovereign Muslim state, efforts shall be done to normalize relationships on basis of mutual interests specifically in areas like jute imports, medicines etc.
Recommend 0
Tariq Sardar
Jul 23, 2020 01:09pm
Pakistan & Bangladesh need to mend their fences and move on.
Recommend 0
Manoj
Jul 23, 2020 01:19pm
Called to merge with bdesh
Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Jul 23, 2020 01:20pm
Divided by India united by pmik
Recommend 0
Harry
Jul 23, 2020 01:22pm
@Ibrahim S, R u going to drag India with whenever Imran will make call to any country leader?
Recommend 0
BTW
Jul 23, 2020 01:25pm
PM IK will succeed where other have failed in getting Pakistan whole again by getting back east Pakistan and Kashmir.
Recommend 0
Ss
Jul 23, 2020 01:31pm
@Patriot, mature. One is surely trying to mature.
Recommend 0
Dipak
Jul 23, 2020 01:44pm
What will Pakistan export to Bangladesh and how be helpful. By economical, socially, technical know how ,or building bridge and infrastructure? How. B sesh is fast developing after freedom.asia tiger.compare both countries development.
Recommend 0
Faisal
Jul 23, 2020 01:47pm
India getting isolated day by day...
Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Jul 23, 2020 01:48pm
Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Jul 23, 2020 01:49pm
And exactly what is it that you can offer them? They are doing much much better than you.
Recommend 0
shoaib
Jul 23, 2020 01:50pm
Excellent initiative by PM, well done , well thought
Recommend 0
Mark
Jul 23, 2020 01:56pm
Good news..
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Jul 23, 2020 02:07pm
@random, we are choosy about our friends.
Recommend 0
sher singham
Jul 23, 2020 02:09pm
I guess he is trying to learn as to why Bangladesh has a better economy than Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Jehangir
Jul 23, 2020 02:12pm
IK followed the instructions given to him.
Recommend 0
Faisal
Jul 23, 2020 02:39pm
@sher singham, atlaest they are controlling the corona better than india...
Recommend 0
yogi
Jul 23, 2020 02:51pm
Bangladesh should remember history
Recommend 0
Svanik
Jul 23, 2020 03:03pm
How about a Karachi-Dhaka rail line?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 23, 2020 03:05pm
@Faisal , Yes by not testing enough
Recommend 0
Zain
Jul 23, 2020 03:06pm
@Asim, Because the opposition is corrupt to the core mate.I.Khan will not shake hand with corrupt opposition.
Recommend 0
Zain
Jul 23, 2020 03:10pm
@amer, Totally agree with you.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 23, 2020 03:11pm
@Asim, "What a national leader we have!" Modi?
Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 23, 2020 03:23pm
Pakistan has very few friends
Recommend 0
Sid
Jul 23, 2020 03:32pm
Apologize first
Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Jul 23, 2020 03:34pm
@yogi, Mind your own business !
Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2020 03:41pm
India getting isolated.
Recommend 0
Cye
Jul 23, 2020 03:53pm
Very good step by IK.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2020 03:54pm
Each nation goes its own way but the people will always have affection for each other and wish the other well.
Recommend 0
Dr. Addy
Jul 23, 2020 03:57pm
Making cordial relations with neighbours is a good approach, winning their support puts Pakistan at the forefront for good foreign policy.
Recommend 0
Zaman C, Comila
Jul 23, 2020 03:59pm
IK can bring the people closer!
Recommend 0
OTHER SIDE
Jul 23, 2020 04:01pm
Good move!
Recommend 0
Sana
Jul 23, 2020 04:05pm
Bangladesh is doing well so maybe hoping for some money from them
Recommend 0

