APS Shuhada Forum leader survives attempt on life

PESHAWAR: The main leader of the Army Public School Shuhada Forum, Advocate Fazal Khan, survived an assassination attempt in the Kakshal area of the city on Tuesday.

Mr Khan told the Yakatut police that he was on his way home from the Peshawar High Court when near Ruman Wedding Hall on the City Circular Road two motorcyclists opened fire on him. He said he put his vehicle in the reverse gear and sped away from the scene.

Advocate Khan lost his son, Umar Khan, in the attack on the Army Public School by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists on Dec 16, 2014.

The attack left 132 schoolchildren, 17 teachers and other staff members martyred.

Since the APS attack, Advocate Khan has been campaigning and seeking justice for the martyred schoolchildren, teachers and other staff members of the school.

Last year, Mr Khan had petitioned the Peshawar High Court stating that the government was set to release Ehsanullah Ehsan, a former spokesman for TTP, requesting the court to take notice of it and restrain the government from doing so.

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2020