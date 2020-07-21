DAWN.COM

Zilhaj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha to be celebrated on Aug 1

Javed Hussain | Imtiaz Ali 21 Jul, 2020

The meeting for moon-sighting was held today. — APP/File
The first day of Eidul Azha will be celebrated across Pakistan on August 1 (Saturday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced on Tuesday evening.

The announcement was preceded by meetings of the moon-sighting committee and other zonal committees in all provincial capitals of the country.

In a notification, the religious affairs ministry said that the Zilhaj moon had not been sighted and 1st Zilhaj, 1441AH would commence from July 23.

In June, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry had stated the nation will celebrate Eidul Azha on July 31.

In a tweet, the minister said the Zilhaj moon would be visible over Karachi and nearby areas on July 21. “The Ruet app may also be used to ascertain the exact location of the moon,” Chaudhry had said.

N. Rahim, Canada
Jul 21, 2020 09:26pm
Eid should be the day after Hajj. Period. Hajj is on Jul 30, 2020. Eid should be Jul 31, 2020. Makkah is not far away from Pakistan.
