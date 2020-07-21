Army huddle reiterates resolve to thwart threats to national security

The military's top brass on Tuesday reiterated its resolve to thwart any threat to Pakistan’s security. The resolve was expressed during a Corps Commanders Conference presided over by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the meeting reviewed "operational readiness and evolving threat spectrum in context of external and internal security of the country".

During the meeting, the army chief complimented the efforts put in by all formations to maintain a high-level of combat readiness, "particularly in the wake of [the] evolving regional security situation", the statement said.

Taking special note of the continuing atrocities in occupied Kashmir as the illegal actions of August 5, 2019 complete one year next month, the forum also paid tribute Kashmiris for their "legitimate struggle for freedom", the military's media affairs wing said.

The army chief also lauded the efforts "in aid of [the] civil administration in the fight against Covid-19 and locusts", it said. The forum also appreciated the efforts of doctors, healthcare workers and paramedics, and stressed the need for exercising maximum care during Eidul Azha and Muharram to maintain the gains achieved in countering the pandemic, the statement said.

The army chief expressed complete satisfaction with the overall operational readiness of the Pakistan Army, it concluded.