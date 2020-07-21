DAWN.COM

Army huddle reiterates resolve to thwart threats to national security

Dawn.com 21 Jul, 2020

During the meeting, the army chief complimented the efforts put in by all formations to maintain a high-level of combat readiness. — Screengrab courtesy ISPR
The military's top brass on Tuesday reiterated its resolve to thwart any threat to Pakistan’s security. The resolve was expressed during a Corps Commanders Conference presided over by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the meeting reviewed "operational readiness and evolving threat spectrum in context of external and internal security of the country".

During the meeting, the army chief complimented the efforts put in by all formations to maintain a high-level of combat readiness, "particularly in the wake of [the] evolving regional security situation", the statement said.

Taking special note of the continuing atrocities in occupied Kashmir as the illegal actions of August 5, 2019 complete one year next month, the forum also paid tribute Kashmiris for their "legitimate struggle for freedom", the military's media affairs wing said.

The army chief also lauded the efforts "in aid of [the] civil administration in the fight against Covid-19 and locusts", it said. The forum also appreciated the efforts of doctors, healthcare workers and paramedics, and stressed the need for exercising maximum care during Eidul Azha and Muharram to maintain the gains achieved in countering the pandemic, the statement said.

The army chief expressed complete satisfaction with the overall operational readiness of the Pakistan Army, it concluded.

Comments (5)

Asif
Jul 21, 2020 08:04pm
Keep the country/men under siege in the garb of security and loot to your heartful.
Recommend 0
Khurram Abrar
Jul 21, 2020 08:20pm
Respect for Army.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jul 21, 2020 08:24pm
@Asif, Rightly said..bro.
Recommend 0
Rashid khan
Jul 21, 2020 08:30pm
Good to see him back
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jul 21, 2020 09:25pm
@Asif, Good you Atlast understood this...better Late than Never...
Recommend 0

