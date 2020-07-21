DAWN.COM

Journalist Matiullah Jan missing from Islamabad

Dawn.com | Shakeel QararUpdated 21 Jul, 2020

Matiullah Jan — Photo courtesy: Facebook
Senior journalist Matiullah Jan has reportedly gone missing from Islamabad, his wife confirmed.

She said that his car was parked outside a school in Sector G-6 of the capital with one of his mobile phones inside the vehicle.

Officials from the Aabpara Police Station have reached the area and are trying to acquire CCTV footage. SHO Shaukat Mehmood said that the journalist's wife has not yet filed an application to lodge a report on his disappearance.

CCTV footages of his alleged abduction are being shared by journalists on social media, however, police have not commented on their veracity.

Jan had tweeted a video of a journalist's interview earlier in the day. "This is for the attention of those who sit in the simulated air conditioned environment of rule of law in Pakistan and who think criticism on them is a bigger crime than the violation of the inviolable dignity of a human being," he wrote on Twitter at 11:05am this morning.

He was due to appear in the Supreme Court this week after it took suo motu notice of an alleged contemptuous tweet by the journalist.

As the news drew attention of journalists and international rights bodies, a tweet was posted on Matiullah Jan's account at 3:17 PM — purportedly by his son — which read: "Matiullahjan, my father, has been abducted from the heart of the capital [Islamabad]. I demand he be foundُ and the agencies behind it immediately be held responsible. God keep him safe."

Five hashtags regarding Jan's disappearance are currently trending on Twitter in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokha, tweeted that the Islamabad inspector general of police had been summoned to brief the committee with regards to Jan’s abduction.

Rights groups, journalists alarmed

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan demanded that the government "immediately ensure the safe recovery" of the journalist.

Amnesty International South Asia also called for authorities to "establish [Jan's] whereabouts immediately".

In a tweet, the international human rights organisation said it was "extremely concerned for the fate and wellbeing" of the journalist, who it said has been the subject of "physical attacks and harassment for his journalism".

Press advocacy organisation Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it was "deeply concerned" about Jan's reported abduction. "He should be released and returned to his family at once," it tweeted.

Freedom Network expressed "concern" at reports of Jan's disappearance.

Dawn Editor Zaffar Abbas termed the development "extremely disturbing" and "highly condemnable" and called upon editors to play their role by airing news of his disappearance.

Journalist Asma Shirazi tweeted: "What the hell? Unknown people picked up [Matiullah Jan] from Aabpara. Really unknown?"

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar "strongly condemned" Jan's disappearance and demanded his "safe recovery".

Former Dawn editor Abbas Nasir tweeted about the journalist's disappearance, saying that "such acts of desperation will not prolong this fascist era" and prayed that Jan was well.

Former senator Afrasiab Khattak said that the journalist's "enforced disappearance in Islamabad under the very nose of Parliament, Supreme Court and media is a serious affront". He added that the parliamentarians, judges and journalists could "protest on Constitution Avenue if nothing else".

Anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada too expressed concern over Jan's alleged abduction "in broad daylight", noting that "press freedom is already under attack in Pakistan".

Anchorperson Najam Sethi started a petition on Change.org calling for Jan's "immediate release".

More to follow.

Haris
Jul 21, 2020 03:03pm
Boys at work - as usual! Journalists disappear because they tweeted something disliked by the powers-to-be but those that directly lead the killing of our brave soldiers during Lal Masjid siege are placated to no end! Strange land..
Recommend 0
Ikramullah
Jul 21, 2020 03:08pm
Justice must be prevailed.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 21, 2020 03:09pm
On his petition Najam Sethi states: "Another outspoken journalist who spoke truth..." Why everyone thinks only they speak the truth??
Recommend 0
Ehsan Elahi
Jul 21, 2020 03:14pm
Well, almost all of us know what has happened to him?
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 21, 2020 03:16pm
"immediate release" journalist Matiullah Jan.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jul 21, 2020 03:25pm
Contempt of SC? Just abide by law like all of us.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 21, 2020 03:30pm
Shocked he was adherent supporter of Democracy and against Establishment hijacking the same.
Recommend 0
VM
Jul 21, 2020 03:32pm
Everybody knows who has picked him :-).
Recommend 0
imdadali
Jul 21, 2020 04:15pm
abduction of Senior journalist Matiullah Jan is a step to frighten the journalist but this tactics do not the press the voice of the pen
Recommend 0
Nasir
Jul 21, 2020 04:27pm
How long they will continue this heinous act??
Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 21, 2020 04:33pm
Who can stop them??
Recommend 0
Danish
Jul 21, 2020 04:35pm
Amazing. Journalists cannot say say truth anymore or they should ready to get abducted.
Recommend 0
Nursab
Jul 21, 2020 04:51pm
I hope he is well and returns safely but this whole event looks more like a false flag event.
Recommend 0

