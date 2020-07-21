DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 21, 2020

Journalist Matiullah Jan missing from Islamabad: reports

Dawn.comUpdated 21 Jul, 2020

Email

Matiullah Jan — Photo courtesy Twitter/File
Matiullah Jan — Photo courtesy Twitter/File

Senior journalist Matiullah Jan has reportedly gone missing from Islamabad, his family confirmed, according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

In a conversation with Independent Urdu, the journalist's wife said his car had been found with keys still inside.

He had tweeted a video of a journalist's interview earlier in the day. "This is for the attention of those who sit in the simulated air conditioned environment of rule of law in Pakistan and who think criticism on them is a bigger crime than the violation of the inviolable dignity of a human being," he wrote on Twitter at 11:05AM this morning.

As the news drew attention of journalists and international rights bodies, a tweet was posted on Matiullah Jan's account at 3:17 PM — purportedly by his son — which read: "Matiullahjan, my father, has been abducted from the heart of the capital [Islamabad]. I demand he be foundُ and the agencies behind it immediately be held responsible. God keep him safe."

Amnesty International South Asia called for authorities to "establish [Jan's] whereabouts immediately".

In a tweet, the international human rights organisation said it was "extremely concerned for the fate and wellbeing" of the journalist, who it said has been the subject of "physical attacks and harassment for his journalism".

Meanwhile, anchorperson Najam Sethi has started a petition on Change.org calling for Jan's "immediate release".

Jan was due to appear in the Supreme Court this week after it took suo motu notice of an alleged contemptuous tweet by the journalist.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Haris
Jul 21, 2020 03:03pm
Boys at work - as usual! Journalists disappear because they tweeted something disliked by the powers-to-be but those that directly lead the killing of our brave soldiers during Lal Masjid siege are placated to no end! Strange land..
Recommend 0
Ikramullah
Jul 21, 2020 03:08pm
Justice must be prevailed.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 21, 2020 03:09pm
On his petition Najam Sethi states: "Another outspoken journalist who spoke truth..." Why everyone thinks only they speak the truth??
Recommend 0
Ehsan Elahi
Jul 21, 2020 03:14pm
Well, almost all of us know what has happened to him?
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 21, 2020 03:16pm
"immediate release" journalist Matiullah Jan.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jul 21, 2020 03:25pm
Contempt of SC? Just abide by law like all of us.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 21, 2020 03:30pm
Shocked he was adherent supporter of Democracy and against Establishment hijacking the same.
Recommend 0
VM
Jul 21, 2020 03:32pm
Everybody knows who has picked him :-).
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Ideology and the pandemic

Ideology and the pandemic

‘Nadia is a communist.’ And so? Didn’t we like the Romanian girl’s captivating smile? ‘Yes, but, you know, communists are trained

Opinion

Bleeding green

Bleeding green

We have reduced the abstract issue of patriotism and loyalty to a legal one.

Editorial

21 Jul, 2020

Dual nationality

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has taken the right step to order all advisers and special assistants to the prime ...

21 Jul, 2020

Baloch approach

IT is impossible to avoid the topic of the missing people of Balochistan for too long. An estimated 5,000 people are...

21 Jul, 2020

Vandalising the Buddha

A VIDEO of a group of men vandalising a centuries-old statue of the Buddha in Mardan shows the extent to which...

20 Jul, 2020

Where is Ehsanullah?

IT is curious that despite Ehsanullah Ehsan, former spokesman of the banned TTP and later its splinter group ...

20 Jul, 2020

Foreign capital

THE large jump in the non-debt, job-creating flows of FDI into the country last fiscal is an encouraging sign in the...

20 Jul, 2020

Going green

WHEN need inspires innovation, Mother Nature is more than willing to help out. Pakistan’s National Parks Service ...