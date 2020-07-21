DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 21, 2020

Journalist Matiullah Jan abducted from Islamabad's Sector G-6

Dawn.com | Shakeel QararUpdated 21 Jul, 2020

Email

Matiullah Jan — Photo courtesy: Facebook
Matiullah Jan — Photo courtesy: Facebook

Senior journalist Matiullah Jan was reportedly abducted from Islamabad’s Sector G-6 on Tuesday, according to his family.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Jan’s wife said that his car was found parked outside a school in Sector G-6 of the capital with one of his mobile phones inside the vehicle.

He was due to appear in the Supreme Court this week after it took suo motu notice of an alleged contemptuous tweet by the journalist.

As the news drew attention of journalists and international rights bodies, a tweet was posted on Matiullah Jan's account at 3:17pm — purportedly by his son — which read: "Matiullahjan, my father, has been abducted from the heart of the capital [Islamabad]. I demand he be found and the agencies behind it immediately be held responsible. God keep him safe."

Meanwhile, Information Minister Shibli Faraz also confirmed the journalist’s abduction during a post-cabinet meeting presser later in the evening. “This much is established that he [Jan] has been kidnapped,” said Faraz. “We will try to find out where he is and how he can be recovered. This is the responsibility of the government and it will fulfil it,” he added.

CCTV footage

Earlier in the day, CCTV footages purportedly showing his alleged abduction surfaced on social media, which showed several armed men exiting at least three vehicles. The footages were shared by several journalists on social media, however, police have yet to comment on their veracity.

Meanwhile, officials from the Aabpara Police Station reached the site and said they were trying to acquire the CCTV footage. SHO Shaukat Mehmood said that the journalist's wife has not yet filed an application to lodge a report on his disappearance.

Soon after, the chairperson of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, tweeted that the Islamabad inspector general of police had been summoned to brief the committee with regards to Jan’s abduction.

Jan had tweeted a video of a journalist's interview earlier in the day. "This is for the attention of those who sit in the simulated air conditioned environment of rule of law in Pakistan and who think criticism on them is a bigger crime than the violation of the inviolable dignity of a human being," he wrote on Twitter at 11:05am this morning.

Rights groups, journalists express alarm

Five hashtags regarding Jan's disappearance are currently trending on Twitter in Pakistan.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari tweeted around 5:30pm that she had been "just informed about [Jan's] kidnapping".

She said she had taken notice of the "very disturbing" development and spoken to the Islamabad inspector general who informed her that "they are looking into it".

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a tweet said he was "extremely concerned" at the news of Jan's abduction.

"The selected government must immediately [ensure] his safe return. This is not only an attack on media freedoms & democracy but on all of us. Today it is Matiullah, tomorrow it could be you or I," he wrote.

Speaking at a press conference, senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said his party condemned Jan's disappearance.

"Matiullah has talked about media and journalism. He had an SC hearing tomorrow ... to take him into custody now is an attempt to silence him and his journalism," Asif said, adding that his party will raise voice for freedom of speech for all inside and outside the parliament.

"If someone speaks against the government and is made a target, we will join their voice and the protest," the MNA continued, saying "the manner in which journalists have been silenced" in the country in the last two years and before that "does not happen in civilised societies".

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar also "strongly condemned" Jan's disappearance and demanded his "safe recovery".

Former senator Afrasiab Khattak said that the journalist's "enforced disappearance in Islamabad under the very nose of Parliament, Supreme Court and media is a serious affront". He added that the parliamentarians, judges and journalists could "protest on Constitution Avenue if nothing else".

Anchorperson Najam Sethi started a petition on Change.org calling for Jan's "immediate release".

Who is Matiullah Jan?

Matiullah Jan is a journalist, communication trainer and a media law expert who also manages a personal Youtube channel by the name of MJtv.

The former host of an investigative talk show on Waqt TV and a DawnNewsTV programme, Jan served as a special correspondent for the Supreme Court and legal affairs, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has also written columns for daily The Nation and Urdu daily Nawaiwaqt on national socio-political issues. He ia a Chevening scholar and holds a Masters in International Journalism from City, University of London, as well as a Masters in Defence and Strategic Studies from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.

Jan underwent three and a half years of military training as a cadet in the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, according to his profile.

He has worked with a number of media outlets and broadcasters including Radio Pakistan, The Frontier, NNI, PTV, Reuters TV and DawnNewsTV.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (21)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Haris
Jul 21, 2020 03:03pm
Boys at work - as usual! Journalists disappear because they tweeted something disliked by the powers-to-be but those that directly lead the killing of our brave soldiers during Lal Masjid siege are placated to no end! Strange land..
Recommend 0
Ikramullah
Jul 21, 2020 03:08pm
Justice must be prevailed.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 21, 2020 03:09pm
On his petition Najam Sethi states: "Another outspoken journalist who spoke truth..." Why everyone thinks only they speak the truth??
Recommend 0
Ehsan Elahi
Jul 21, 2020 03:14pm
Well, almost all of us know what has happened to him?
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 21, 2020 03:16pm
"immediate release" journalist Matiullah Jan.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jul 21, 2020 03:25pm
Contempt of SC? Just abide by law like all of us.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 21, 2020 03:30pm
Shocked he was adherent supporter of Democracy and against Establishment hijacking the same.
Recommend 0
VM
Jul 21, 2020 03:32pm
Everybody knows who has picked him :-).
Recommend 0
imdadali
Jul 21, 2020 04:15pm
abduction of Senior journalist Matiullah Jan is a step to frighten the journalist but this tactics do not the press the voice of the pen
Recommend 0
Nasir
Jul 21, 2020 04:27pm
How long they will continue this heinous act??
Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 21, 2020 04:33pm
Who can stop them??
Recommend 0
Danish
Jul 21, 2020 04:35pm
Amazing. Journalists cannot say say truth anymore or they should ready to get abducted.
Recommend 0
Nursab
Jul 21, 2020 04:51pm
I hope he is well and returns safely but this whole event looks more like a false flag event.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jul 21, 2020 05:34pm
It's alarming and shameful act of abducting a journalist in democratic Pakistan
Recommend 0
EEsan
Jul 21, 2020 05:37pm
@bhaRAT©, so you think the journalists are abducted for telling a lie? Of course they’re telling the truth, which doesn’t sit well with some people in the position of power. The abductions are carried out to warn and threaten the journalists.
Recommend 0
Khamosh Khanosh
Jul 21, 2020 05:40pm
The most blessed among us are those who speak the truth in-front of tyrannical rulers.
Recommend 0
Haider
Jul 21, 2020 05:42pm
Enough is enough. Journalists must be united now to stop these illegal acts from these powerful people.
Recommend 0
Vinod menaria
Jul 21, 2020 05:44pm
All we know that who behind are.
Recommend 0
Safdar C.
Jul 21, 2020 05:45pm
When Matiullah would be free he will opt to be silent against the main culprits.
Recommend 0
Sriniwas
Jul 21, 2020 06:09pm
@bhaRAT©, don't glorify his abduction. Whether he is telling truth or lie will be decided by the court.
Recommend 0
Baba
Jul 21, 2020 06:10pm
I wish him earliest and safe return to his family.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Bleeding green

Bleeding green

We have reduced the abstract issue of patriotism and loyalty to a legal one.

Editorial

21 Jul, 2020

Dual nationality

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has taken the right step to order all advisers and special assistants to the prime ...

21 Jul, 2020

Baloch approach

IT is impossible to avoid the topic of the missing people of Balochistan for too long. An estimated 5,000 people are...

21 Jul, 2020

Vandalising the Buddha

A VIDEO of a group of men vandalising a centuries-old statue of the Buddha in Mardan shows the extent to which...

20 Jul, 2020

Where is Ehsanullah?

IT is curious that despite Ehsanullah Ehsan, former spokesman of the banned TTP and later its splinter group ...

20 Jul, 2020

Foreign capital

THE large jump in the non-debt, job-creating flows of FDI into the country last fiscal is an encouraging sign in the...

20 Jul, 2020

Going green

WHEN need inspires innovation, Mother Nature is more than willing to help out. Pakistan’s National Parks Service ...