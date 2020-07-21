Karachi Darul Sukoon incharge Sister Ruth Lewis passes away from Covid-19

Sister Ruth Lewis, incharge at the Darul Sukoon organisation in Karachi, passed away from the novel coronavirus at the Aga Khan University Hospital Monday night, the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday. She was 77.

Sister Ruth had been admitted to the hospital since July 9, Darul Sukoon's Human Resources Manager Tariq Samuel said.

Samuel added that 21 children at Darul Sukoon had been infected with Covid-19 but Sister Ruth continued to serve them. She tested positive on July 8 and was taken to the hospital a day later, where she was placed on a ventilator.

In a statement posted on Darul Sukoon's Facebook page, the organisation's administration expressed deep regret and grief over her passing.

"All our Children, Nuns and Staff are heartbroken, as we have lost a huge part of us. Please pray for the children to whom she has been a mother, for the nuns for whom she was a sister and a true inspiration and for all the Staff whom love her and will each day try to walk in her footsteps," the statement read.

In another post, the organisation said: "Her services to the humanity in larger and to the destitute severely disabled children and elderly, socially displaced girls and boys is remarkable her service spans around 51 years."

The administration of Darul Sukoon, which provides housing and shelter for differently-abled people, also thanked the PPP government "for always having our back in difficult times".

The statement further said that the Sindh government had borne the cost of Sister Ruth's medical treatment and was also providing support in quarantine wards set up at Darul Sukoon for the infected children.

"They have also provided grant of Rs25 million instantly along with PPEs and medicines," the post said.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab also confirmed Sister Ruth's death and paid rich tribute to her services for the people.

"Her selfless contributions to our society will always be remembered and cherished," he said.

The Sindh government spokesperson extended condolences to the deceased's family, Darul Sukoon's staff and the children housed by the organisation.

Sister Ruth had been working at Darul Sukoon since it was founded by Sister Gertrude Lemmens in 1969 in order to provide services to people suffering from different disorders, according to the organisation's Facebook page.