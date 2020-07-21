DAWN.COM

At least 1 dead, 7 injured in explosion in Balochistan's Turbat

Syed Ali Shah | Ghalib NihadUpdated 21 Jul, 2020

People at the site of the explosion. — DawnNewsTV
A damaged vehicle at the site of the explosion. — DawnNewsTV
At least one person was killed and seven others injured in an explosion in a bazaar in Turbat, Balochistan on Tuesday.

Police and rescue teams have reached the area. The injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Turbat.

Officials said that miscreants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) in a motorcycle parked outside a shop in Turbat. A number of vehicles have reportedly been damaged.

Police sources said it was yet to be confirmed who was the target of the blast but all the injured were civilians.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani condemned the attack, saying that "the agenda of anti-state elements will not be allowed to succeed".

The chief minister further said that those who "shed innocent people's blood for their evil purposes deserve the strictest punishment".

He assured that medical facilities will be provided to the injured and directed security forces to take more effective measures to ensure the peace of the area.

"Some elements want to create disturbance to keep Balochistan underdeveloped for their personal benefits. The process of peace and development in Balochistan will continue no matter what," he added.

The blast comes two months after seven soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred in a bomb blast and an exchange of fire with militants.

Six of the soldiers were martyred in Bolan district when an improvised explosive device went off near the vehicle in which they were travelling. One other was martyred in an exchange of gunfire with miliants in Makran district, sources had said.

In April, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and two others injured in a bomb blast that took place in Toba Achakzai area of Qila Abdullah, a district bordering Afghanistan.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

