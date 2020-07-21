Land being acquired for Pakistan House buildings in S. Arabia: minister

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Monday that the government was making efforts to acquire land as a gift from Saudi Arabia for construction of Pakistan House buildings in Makkah and Madina.

During the question hour, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said the buildings would provide maximum facilities to Pakistani pilgrims.

The minister said for the past 8-9 years, the Pakistan House facility was missing in Makkah from where coordinated services were provided to Pakistani pilgrims so that they could perform their religious obligation in a hassle-free manner.

He said the symbolic presence of Pakistan House in Makkah was imperative.

He said a Pakistan House building had been demolished in Madina and its amount had been withheld on the court orders. Mr Qadri said Pakistani’s foremost need was to get the facility in Makkah and once it was made functional, the government would try to provide the same services in Madina.

Answering a question, the minister said about Rs50 billion had been collected from the intending pilgrims on account of Haj expenses for the current year, which were deposited in Shariah-compliant accounts of different banks from where around Rs490m had been transferred to be kept in the Pilgrims Welfare Fund.

He said the fund was used for extending maximum facilities to Hujjaj like provision of medicines, vaccination, training of Haj rituals, besides bearing expenses of Haj Muawineen.

