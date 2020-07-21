DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 21, 2020

Another 68 pilots suspended over dubious licences

Mohammad AsgharUpdated 21 Jul, 2020

Email

Decision on remaining 73 of total 262 pilots expected soon. — Reuters/File
Decision on remaining 73 of total 262 pilots expected soon. — Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: As the process of scrutiny and verification of pilots’ licences continues, the Aviation Division on Monday suspended 68 more pilots, taking the total number of pilots suspended in recent weeks to 161.

Of the 262 holders of dubious licences, the licences of 28 pilots have already been cancelled while 161 pilots have been suspended so far. The decision about the remaining 73 pilots is expected within the next two days as the aviation division says it is taking all measures/decisions after a “double check”.

The government will present a report on Tuesday (today) before the Supreme Court on measures being taken for the safety of air travellers after federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan announced in the National Assembly that the licences of as many as 262 Pakistani pilots were dubious.

However, contrary to the aviation minister’s claim, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority recently declared that all commercial/airline transport pilots licences (CPL/ATPL) issued “are genuine and validly issued” and none of the pilot licences were fake.

Decision on remaining 73 of total 262 pilots expected soon

A total of 262 pilots, including 107 working with the national flag carrier, were earlier grounded on a government directive.

Spokesman for the Aviation Division said that all the Pakistani pilots flying on international or domestic routes had been cleared and well experienced.

“Our top priority is public safety and we can’t compromise on it in any case,” he said, adding that all measures were being taken to ensure the safety in line with the government’s directives.

He said the entire process of scrutiny and validation of licences was being done after a double-check and disciplinary action was being closely monitored and supervised by federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan himself.

Earlier, the flying licences of 28 pilots, including seven working with Pakistan International Airlines, were cancelled. Among the seven PIA pilots was a female cabin crew member. “She was among the 28 pilots whose licences had been cancelled. She was unable to justify her exam when she appeared before the inquiry team,” an aviation official said.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
skb
Jul 21, 2020 09:43am
Now time to fix CAA... Question everything.
Recommend 0
Shashank Misra
Jul 21, 2020 09:54am
How many pilots remaining?
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jul 21, 2020 10:05am
Suspension is not enough. Throw these liars in jail for jeopardizing the lives of innocent travelers.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jul 21, 2020 10:06am
@Shashank Misra, wait till India starts th wit scrutiny. More than half Indian pilots have dubious licenses.
Recommend 0
Guzni
Jul 21, 2020 10:09am
That will boost passengers confidence in PIA.
Recommend 0
shib
Jul 21, 2020 10:20am
It is high time to once for all clean this dirt from PIA...after all it is the question of the safety of human lives...there should be no compramise and politics being played around this subject...Hope the sense of Responsibility shall prevail within CAA....rise above their personal gains in the larger interest of nation and its people...
Recommend 0
Zainab
Jul 21, 2020 10:20am
Why was aviation minister bashed for telling the truth?Who are these traitors who in the first place hired them?
Recommend 0
Idris
Jul 21, 2020 10:33am
Hats off to our Pakistanis for their courage to travel in PIA
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Ideology and the pandemic

Ideology and the pandemic

‘Nadia is a communist.’ And so? Didn’t we like the Romanian girl’s captivating smile? ‘Yes, but, you know, communists are trained

Opinion

Bleeding green

Bleeding green

We have reduced the abstract issue of patriotism and loyalty to a legal one.

Editorial

21 Jul, 2020

Dual nationality

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has taken the right step to order all advisers and special assistants to the prime ...

21 Jul, 2020

Baloch approach

IT is impossible to avoid the topic of the missing people of Balochistan for too long. An estimated 5,000 people are...

21 Jul, 2020

Vandalising the Buddha

A VIDEO of a group of men vandalising a centuries-old statue of the Buddha in Mardan shows the extent to which...

20 Jul, 2020

Where is Ehsanullah?

IT is curious that despite Ehsanullah Ehsan, former spokesman of the banned TTP and later its splinter group ...

20 Jul, 2020

Foreign capital

THE large jump in the non-debt, job-creating flows of FDI into the country last fiscal is an encouraging sign in the...

20 Jul, 2020

Going green

WHEN need inspires innovation, Mother Nature is more than willing to help out. Pakistan’s National Parks Service ...