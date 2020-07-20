DAWN.COM

Pakistan lose Khushdil for first Test against England, suffer Abid scare

Reuters 20 Jul, 2020

The PCB said all-rounder Khushdil Shah will miss the first Test against England with a fractured thumb. — Photo courtesy PCB
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said all-rounder Khushdil Shah will miss the first Test against England with a fractured thumb but batsman Abid Ali is expected to return to training this week after being struck on the helmet while fielding on Sunday.

The left-handed batsman has been ruled out for up to three weeks after injuring his left thumb while batting during Saturday's training session in Derby.

“As the nail is intact and there is no injury to the nail bed, the orthopaedic surgeon, team physician and team physiotherapist expect [Shah] to resume physical training by the end of the next week,” the PCB said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, teammate Abid Ali was struck on the helmet while fielding at forward short-leg during an intra-squad match on Sunday.

“He is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday's rest day,” team doctor Sohail Saleem said.

“He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal.”

The three-Test series begins in Manchester on August 5, with the last two matches scheduled in Southampton.

