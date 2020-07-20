DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 20, 2020

Population in Pakistan continues to grow rapidly: report

Anwar IqbalUpdated 20 Jul, 2020

Email

Report marks Afghanistan and Pakistan as the fastest-growing populations in the regions. — AFP/File
Report marks Afghanistan and Pakistan as the fastest-growing populations in the regions. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s total population is estimated at 220.9 million and it is growing rapidly with an annual fertility rate of 3.6 children per couple, says a world population report.

The 2020 World Population Data Sheet — released by the US Population Reference Bureau, Washington — also estimates that the world today has a total of 7.8 billion inhabitants.

Referring to the Covid-19 crisis, the report warns that “population density in urban areas, household size, and population aging contribute to our vulnerability to pandemics”.

Also read: Why the Covid-19 crisis is an urban crisis

The report places South Asia among the fastest growing regions in the world and within the region, it marks Afghanistan and Pakistan as the fastest growing populations. Afghan-istan has a faster growth rate than Pakistan, 4.5 per couple. But because of high death rates and low life expectancy, the country’s total population is still 38.9m.

At Pakistan’s growth rate — 3.6 — a population doubles in 19.4 years. A country needs to bring its growth rate down to 2 per cent a year to reduce its population. The replacement fertility rate is 2.1, the average number of children a couple needs to have to replace themselves.

Bangladesh’s total population in 2020 is estimated at 169.8m, with an annual growth rate of 2.3.

With a total of 1.424bn people, China still has the largest population in the world but has been able to reduce its fertility rate to 1.5. China’s population is projected to decrease by 2050.

With 1.4bn people, India has the second largest population in the world but has reduced its fertility rate to 2.2.

The United States has a total of 329.9m inhabitants and between 2020 and 2050 its population is projected to increase, but at a much slower pace than recent decades. The US has an annual fertility rate of 1.7, which forces it to allow immigrants to strengthen its work force.

In 91 countries and territories — nearly 45 per cent of the world’s population — total fertility rates are below replacement level.

Middle Africa is the youngest region where 46 per cent of the population is under the age of 15 years. Southern Europe is the world’s oldest region with 23 per cent of the population aged 65 or above.

Asia is the world’s most populous region and its overall population is projected to increase by 15 per cent — from 4.6bn in 2020 to 5.3bn in 2050.

However, the pattern of future population change varies within the region from a 3 per cent decline in East Asia to a 38 per cent increase in Western Asia. Asia’s total fertility rate is below replacement level at 2.0.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

A question of governance

A question of governance

Picking daily fights with opponents distracts from challenges and sets up a divisive form of governance.

Opinion

A question of governance

A question of governance

Picking daily fights with opponents distracts from challenges and sets up a divisive form of governance.

Editorial

20 Jul, 2020

Where is Ehsanullah?

IT is curious that despite Ehsanullah Ehsan, former spokesman of the banned TTP and later its splinter group ...

20 Jul, 2020

Foreign capital

THE large jump in the non-debt, job-creating flows of FDI into the country last fiscal is an encouraging sign in the...

20 Jul, 2020

Going green

WHEN need inspires innovation, Mother Nature is more than willing to help out. Pakistan’s National Parks Service ...

19 Jul, 2020

Population projection

A RECENT study published in the Lancet medical journal estimated that the world’s population will experience a ...

19 Jul, 2020

Monsoon chaos

THE monsoon season in the subcontinent should be a time of great joy, with wet weather bringing respite from the...