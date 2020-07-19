DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 19, 2020

Twitter removes Trump retweet video after Linkin Park complain

AFP 19 Jul, 2020

Email

Linkin Park are not the first band to take issue with the president's use of their music. — AFP
Linkin Park are not the first band to take issue with the president's use of their music. — AFP

Twitter has taken down a campaign-style video retweeted by US President Donald Trump after rock group Linkin Park issued a cease-and-desist order over the unauthorised use of their music, media reports said.

The video, which featured a cover of the band's 2001 hit “In the End,” was posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted on Saturday by Trump.

The tweet now says: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

Linkin Park said they did not authorise the use of their music by Trump or his campaign.

“Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorise his organisation to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued,” the rock group said on Twitter.

The group's late lead singer Chester Bennington was outspoken in his disapproval of the Republican president.

“Trump is a greater threat to the USA than terrorism!! We have to take back our voices and stand for what we believe in,” Bennington tweeted in 2017.

Linkin Park are not the first band to take issue with the president's use of their music. The Rolling Stones last month threatened legal action against Trump if he does not stop using their songs at his campaign rallies.

Queen, Rihanna, Aerosmith, Adele, Neil Young, Dexys Midnight Runners, Panic! at the Disco and the family of the late Tom Petty have also complained about Trump's use of their music.

Entertainment industry bible Variety said commentators had noted the pro-Trump video's bizarre choice of “In the End”, whose lyrics include the chorus: “I tried so hard, And got so far, But in the end, It doesn't even matter."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Proposed Iran-China deal

Proposed Iran-China deal

At the moment, there is little chance of China defying a sanctions regime for illusionary benefits.

Editorial

19 Jul, 2020

Population projection

A RECENT study published in the Lancet medical journal estimated that the world’s population will experience a ...

19 Jul, 2020

Monsoon chaos

THE monsoon season in the subcontinent should be a time of great joy, with wet weather bringing respite from the...

18 Jul, 2020

Jadhav affair

THE strange saga of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav took a twist on Thursday when Pakistan offered diplomats...

18 Jul, 2020

Desperate times

PUNJAB Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is feeling the heat of rumours that he may be passing through a...

18 Jul, 2020

Risk to medics

THE tragic death of a respected surgeon in Multan has sent shockwaves across the medical community. Dr Mustafa Kamal...