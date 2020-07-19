DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 19, 2020

Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly 4 million people; at least 189 dead

Reuters 19 Jul, 2020

Email

A man carrying crates wades along a water-logged street following heavy rains in Amritsar on July 19. — AFP
A man carrying crates wades along a water-logged street following heavy rains in Amritsar on July 19. — AFP

Nearly four million people in India’s northeastern state of Assam and neighbouring Nepal have been displaced by heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with dozens missing as deaths rose to at least 189, government officials said on Sunday.

The overflowing Brahmaputra River, which flows through China’s Tibet, India and Bangladesh, has damaged crops and triggered mudslides, displacing millions of people, officials said.

More than 2.75 million people in Assam have been displaced by three waves of floods since late May that has claimed 79 lives after two more deaths were reported overnight, a state government official said.

“The flood situation remains critical with most of the rivers flowing menacingly above the danger mark,” Assam water resources Minister Keshab Mahanta told Reuters.

Assam is facing the twin challenge of combating floods and the coronavirus pandemic. Out of 33 districts, 25 remained affected after the current wave of flooding, beginning a fortnight ago.

India is grappling with the novel coronavirus, which has infected nearly 1.1 million people and 26,816 have died from the Covid-19 disease, government data showed on Sunday.

In neighbouring Nepal, the government asked residents along its southern plains on Sunday to remain alert as heavy monsoon rains were expected to pound the Himalayan nation where more than 100 have died in floods and landslides since June, officials said.

Some 110 people were killed and another 100 injured as landslides and flash floods washed or swept away homes, upended roads and bridges and displaced hundreds of others in 26 of the country’s 77 districts, police said.

Home ministry official Murari Wasti said the death toll was expected to rise as 48 people were still missing.

“Search and rescue teams are looking for those who are missing in different places but chances of finding them alive are slim,” Wasti told Reuters.

Barun Paudel of the weather forecasting office in the capital, Kathmandu, said heavy rains were expected to pound much of the mainly mountainous nation in the next four days.

“We have urged residents to remain alert against possible landslides and floods,” he said.

Landslides and flash floods are common in Nepal, India’s Assam and Bihar states during the June-September annual rainy season.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Proposed Iran-China deal

Proposed Iran-China deal

At the moment, there is little chance of China defying a sanctions regime for illusionary benefits.

Editorial

19 Jul, 2020

Population projection

A RECENT study published in the Lancet medical journal estimated that the world’s population will experience a ...

19 Jul, 2020

Monsoon chaos

THE monsoon season in the subcontinent should be a time of great joy, with wet weather bringing respite from the...

18 Jul, 2020

Jadhav affair

THE strange saga of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav took a twist on Thursday when Pakistan offered diplomats...

18 Jul, 2020

Desperate times

PUNJAB Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is feeling the heat of rumours that he may be passing through a...

18 Jul, 2020

Risk to medics

THE tragic death of a respected surgeon in Multan has sent shockwaves across the medical community. Dr Mustafa Kamal...