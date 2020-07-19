Lal Masjid cordoned off again to stop cleric’s possible return

ISLAMABAD: Tensions have risen again between the government and former khateeb of Lal Masjid Maulana Abdul Aziz after disappearance of one of his close aides.

The Special Branch alerted the capital administration and police that the cleric may break a recent agreement with the government and try to return to Lal Masjid. As a result, the mosque was again cordoned off by the police to intercept his entry.

When contacted, officers of the capital administration and police told Dawn on condition of anonymity that Maulana Aziz’s close aide Maulana Idrees disappeared from outside Jamia Fareedia on July 15. Some works were underway at the madressah on the direction of Maulana Aziz under the supervision of Maulana Idrees, they added.

After the disappearance of his aide, Maulana Aziz in a message threatened to break the agreement under which he had left Lal Masjid for two months. The agreement was reached between him and the government through a group of Ulema.

Over the threat, the Special Branch advised the administration and police to take measures so that Maulana Aziz did not move back to Lal Masjid.

On Friday, a well-equipped contingent of police, including Counter-Terrorism Force and Anti-Riot Unit, reached Lal Masjid and cordoned it off. Masjid Road and Municipal Road were blocked by the police.

Police and administration officers were not available to speak on the issue on record.

When contacted, Maulana Aziz’s nephew Haroon Rashid claimed that Maulana Idrees was picked by Counter-Terrorism Department when he was returning from Jamia Fareedia.

In response, the spouse of Maulana Aziz along with students of Jamia Hafsa reached Jamia Fareedia where its students locked her in a room, he alleged.

They also snatched mobile phones from students of Jamia Hafsa in the presence of senior officers, he claimed.

He said the station house officer (SHO) Kohsar recovered some of the mobile phones snatched from the students of Jamia Hafsa.

