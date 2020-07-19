DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 19, 2020

Lal Masjid cordoned off again to stop cleric’s possible return

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 19 Jul, 2020

Email

The Special Branch advised the administration and police to take measures so that Maulana Aziz did not move back to Lal Masjid after his threat. — AFP/File
The Special Branch advised the administration and police to take measures so that Maulana Aziz did not move back to Lal Masjid after his threat. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Tensions have risen again between the government and former khateeb of Lal Masjid Maulana Abdul Aziz after disappearance of one of his close aides.

The Special Branch alerted the capital administration and police that the cleric may break a recent agreement with the government and try to return to Lal Masjid. As a result, the mosque was again cordoned off by the police to intercept his entry.

When contacted, officers of the capital administration and police told Dawn on condition of anonymity that Maulana Aziz’s close aide Maulana Idrees disappeared from outside Jamia Fareedia on July 15. Some works were underway at the madressah on the direction of Maulana Aziz under the supervision of Maulana Idrees, they added.

After the disappearance of his aide, Maulana Aziz in a message threatened to break the agreement under which he had left Lal Masjid for two months. The agreement was reached between him and the government through a group of Ulema.

Over the threat, the Special Branch advised the administration and police to take measures so that Maulana Aziz did not move back to Lal Masjid.

On Friday, a well-equipped contingent of police, including Counter-Terrorism Force and Anti-Riot Unit, reached Lal Masjid and cordoned it off. Masjid Road and Municipal Road were blocked by the police.

Police and administration officers were not available to speak on the issue on record.

When contacted, Maulana Aziz’s nephew Haroon Rashid claimed that Maulana Idrees was picked by Counter-Terrorism Department when he was returning from Jamia Fareedia.

In response, the spouse of Maulana Aziz along with students of Jamia Hafsa reached Jamia Fareedia where its students locked her in a room, he alleged.

They also snatched mobile phones from students of Jamia Hafsa in the presence of senior officers, he claimed.

He said the station house officer (SHO) Kohsar recovered some of the mobile phones snatched from the students of Jamia Hafsa.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Proposed Iran-China deal

Proposed Iran-China deal

At the moment, there is little chance of China defying a sanctions regime for illusionary benefits.

Editorial

19 Jul, 2020

Population projection

A RECENT study published in the Lancet medical journal estimated that the world’s population will experience a ...

19 Jul, 2020

Monsoon chaos

THE monsoon season in the subcontinent should be a time of great joy, with wet weather bringing respite from the...

18 Jul, 2020

Jadhav affair

THE strange saga of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav took a twist on Thursday when Pakistan offered diplomats...

18 Jul, 2020

Desperate times

PUNJAB Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is feeling the heat of rumours that he may be passing through a...

18 Jul, 2020

Risk to medics

THE tragic death of a respected surgeon in Multan has sent shockwaves across the medical community. Dr Mustafa Kamal...