Major reshuffle looms at FBR

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday reversed its two-month old decision of posting some taxmen on important positions at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as it faces a revenue shortfall in the first month of the current fiscal year.

The reshuffle at the apex tax body comes after the government removed FBR chairman and brought back senior officials on key positions who did not enjoy a good reputation. The frequent transfers have not only caused administrative chaos at the FBR but also affected the revenue collection in the current fiscal year.

Well-placed sources in the FBR told Dawn that Inland Revenue Member Operations Ashfaq Ahmad wanted people of his own choice at key positions. Ahmad is working as international taxes director general, responsible for keeping records on overseas Pakistani assets.

The senior-most officers of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) were replaced by juniors in the reshuffle, a move believed to help those running the show at the FBR headquarter.

“I have worked day and night to build a basic structure for the tax reforms in the last couple of years”, a senior officer told Dawn soon after being removed from a key position.

He went on to say that all efforts were made to increase revenue. In the end, the vested interests prevailed through the removal of competent officers, another official told Dawn.

Another senior FBR officer Dr. Faiz Illahi Memon, member administration was transferred and posted as director general, (special initiative) (stationed at Karachi) with no office. He was transferred from Karachi two months ago with a new assignment.

Mr. Memon, according to sources, was in a meeting on the FBR reforms when he received a transfer notification at 2.30pm at night. It was such surprising news for him that he relinquished charge within 10 minutes and left for Karachi.

Another senior officer Dr. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, member policy was also removed from his position despite the fact that he was one of the main authors of the past amnesty schemes and proposed the CNIC condition for traders.

Sources further said that Dr Ateeq requested the federal government for a position at the secretariat instead of working at FBR sidelines.

According to the notification, Hafiz Muhammad Ali Indhar was transferred and posted as member human resource management; Dr. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar member SPR&S; Ch. Muhammad Tarique, member IR policy; Dr. Lubna Ayub, chief commissioner inland revenue regional tax office, Quetta; Ms. Ambreen Iftikhar, member reforms and modernisation and Bakhtiar Muhammad, member administaration. Bakhtiar was assigned the additional charge of member (FATE), FBR till the posting of a regular incumbent.

In addition, Sajidullah Siddiqui was appointed director general, retail; Dr. Aftab Imam chief commissioner inland revenue corporate regional tax office, Karachi; Tariq Mustafa Khan, assigned the additional charge of chief commissioner inland revenue, regional tax office Sialkot till the posting of a regular incumbent; Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana commissioner inland revenue (IP/TFD/HRM) large taxpayers unit, Islamabad and Naveed Khalid Khan, SA (OPS) to secretary revenue division and FBR chairman.

