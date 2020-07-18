Committee proposes relocation of Kavaan to sanctuary in Cambodia

ISLAMABAD: An eight-member committee of experts on Friday recommended sending Kavaan the elephant to the 25,000-acre wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia.

Kavaan has been the main attraction at Marghazar Zoo for the last many years.

“The committee argued that since the sanctuary already housed elephants and was equipped with experts who have relocated and rehabilitated over 80 elephants so far, it would be the best choice,” said deputy director and media focal person of the Ministry of Climate Change, Mohammad Saleem.

On June 9, Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Chairman Dr Anis Rehman constituted an eight-member committee that was tasked with suggesting suitable sanctuaries for the relocation of Kavaan and other animals in Marghazar Zoo.

Complying with the direction of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah, IWMB notified the committee which comprised WWF-Pakistan’s senior director programme Pakistan as chairman and biodiversity specialist Z.B. Mirza as co-chairman.

Says the proposed site is the best choice as it already houses elephants and is equipped with experts

Other members include Khyber Pakhtukhwa Wildlife Chief Conservator Dr Mohsin Farooq, Islamabad Zoo veterinary officer Dr Bilal Khilji, Dr Masoodul Haq of Bahria Zoo, Dr Tom Channarong Srisa of Ard Save the Elephant Foundation, Nilanga Jaysinghe of IUCN, co-founder of Save the Elephant Foundation Derek Thompsan and representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change as well as Islamabad zoo.

Complying with the Islamabad High Court’s judgement issued on May 21, a meeting of IWMB convened on July 13 reviewed various options for safe relocation and retirement of the elephant.

“The meeting participants were of the view that the relocation options for Kavaan must be considered after examining all parameters such as the health of the animal, logistics, suitability and facilities at the proposed relocation site and agreement with the new site authorities amongst others.

“However, after elaborate examination of various viable options, the board has decided, based on experts’ committee’s recommendations, to retire and relocate Kavaan to a sanctuary in Cambodia,” the ministry official said.

He said it was pertinent to mention here that Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had hailed the decision of the Islamabad High Court and acknowledged that under the prevailing circumstances it was a sad step to take but the right one for the betterment of Kavaan.

The adviser, however, stressed that any proposal regarding the retirement and relocation of the elephant must be backed by adequate research, keeping all factors under consideration, Mohammad Saleem said.

He added that Malik Amin Aslam had also promised that the Ministry of Climate Change would support all decisions related to the animal’s wellbeing.

The adviser had also highlighted that the prime minister had issued directions to the Ministry of Climate Change to provide all required support to implement the court’s decisions, the media focal person of the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Malik Amin Aslam tasked the ministry officials concerned to extend the necessary support needed to revamp Islamabad zoo and turn it into a more animal-friendly enclave, Mr Saleem said.

He said the prime minister’s adviser had already directed IWMB officials to ensure maximum care of the animals while undertaking the relocations in the light of Islamabad High Court’s judgement. This is necessary to ensure that no harm comes to animals in any way in future, Mr Aslam was quoted as saying.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2020