DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 18, 2020

Vaccinated, sterilised dogs found poisoned to death in Karachi's Clifton

Faiza IlyasUpdated 18 Jul, 2020

Email

A pack of hounds prowls through a city area in this file photo.—White Star
A pack of hounds prowls through a city area in this file photo.—White Star

KARACHI: A number of stray dogs, which had been vaccinated and tagged under the Rabies Free Pakistan project, were recently found poisoned in a ground in Clifton’s Block 7, officials associated with the project told Dawn.

The project is run by the Indus Hospital (IH).

Expressing shock at the incident, Mohammad Aftab Gohar, the manager of the rabies prevention centre at the IH, said that such inhumane acts would nullify the efforts being taken to tackle the issue of rabies and stray dog population in a humane and scientific manner.

“It’s a major blow to our efforts. We are unable to understand why any department would resort to dogs’ culling given the fact that all government departments concerned are on board on this project. The government is also in the process of finalising a vaccination and sterilisation project for stray dogs,” he said.

To a question, he said four dogs out of eight spotted dead were vaccinated, sterilised and tagged. The team was still inquiring about the department involved in dogs’ culling.

Over 20,000 dogs have been vaccinated under an anti-rabies project in Ibrahim Hyderi, Korangi, parts of district South

“In the meantime, our team has taken up the matter with the deputy commissioner South today (Friday) in a meeting. He has assured us that this wouldn’t happen again,” he added.

Over 20,000 dogs vaccinated, 3,000 neutered

Mr Gohar emphasised that such brutal and ineffective methods to tackle the issue of rabies and stray dogs must end.

So far, according to him, more than 20,000 dogs have been vaccinated and over 3,000 neutered/spayed under the project in Ibrahim Hyderi, Korangi and parts of district South.

Sharing details of the incident, Rahil Barkat, the field coordinator of the project team operating in Clifton, said the team spotted eight to nine dogs dead in a ground near a drain when they reached the place to release some other vaccinated dogs on Wednesday.

“These dogs had been released just a day earlier after getting vaccinated and sterilised by our team. Three had collars while two were tagged on the ears. The rest were neither vaccinated nor sterilised,” he said, adding that the team released dogs after treatment at the same place from where they were caught.

According to him, the team has been hearing about stray dogs’ culling being carried out by the district municipal corporations (DMCs) in different parts of the city but had no evidence to report against these cases. “Now, we have evidence. This is extremely unfortunate.”

No local government official was available for comments.

It is important to mention here that culling has often been carried out by various government departments and private agencies as a method to control the population of stray dogs.

Experts, however, believe that the method is ineffective besides being cruel. They emphasise the need to implement a one-health approach, which has shown positive outcomes in other countries.

The strategy involves management of stray dog population through vaccination and sterilisation.

The method, the experts say, would gradually reduce stray dog population and over time build immunity in the dog population against rabies — a viral disease which has become a major health problem in Sindh, which frequently faces shortages of life-saving anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin.

Dogs are responsible for transmission of rabies virus to humans in 99 per cent cases. The disease is fatal following the onset of clinical symptoms.

In addition, the experts believe that it’s high time the government put in place a proper mechanism for solid waste disposal as poor civic conditions help breed animal populations and disease-causing organisms.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Our aviation mess

Our aviation mess

Fahd Husain

Sundry cabinet members are running around conjuring up all kinds of things to show the boss they are ‘performing’.

Editorial

18 Jul, 2020

Jadhav affair

THE strange saga of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav took a twist on Thursday when Pakistan offered diplomats...

18 Jul, 2020

Desperate times

PUNJAB Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is feeling the heat of rumours that he may be passing through a...

18 Jul, 2020

Risk to medics

THE tragic death of a respected surgeon in Multan has sent shockwaves across the medical community. Dr Mustafa Kamal...

Confusion abounds
Updated 17 Jul, 2020

Confusion abounds

THE erratic and ham-fisted handling of the scandal over the Pakistani pilots’ licences issue is sowing further confusion.

17 Jul, 2020

Transpeople’s inclusion

REEM Sharif can be counted among the bravest people in the country as she speaks about a recent mission in an...

17 Jul, 2020

US Covid-19 response

CONFIRMED Covid-19 cases in the US are reaching record levels, exposing the poor leadership amidst a horrific global...