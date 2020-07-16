DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 16, 2020

Met predicts rain, dust storm in Karachi tomorrow

Qazi Hassan 16 Jul, 2020

Email

"There might be light rain in areas of Karachi tonight and it is expected that there will be thunder and rain along with strong winds from tomorrow," says Met director. — Photo by Salman Khan/File
"There might be light rain in areas of Karachi tonight and it is expected that there will be thunder and rain along with strong winds from tomorrow," says Met director. — Photo by Salman Khan/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted rain and thunder in Karachi from tomorrow in a second spell of downpour this season.

The department's director, Sardar Sarfaraz, said the spell would last a day or two and would be preceded by dusty winds.

"Initially we had said that the second spell would start from July 15 but then the situation changed and it appeared that it would start after July 20.

"[However], a similar low pressure area has developed almost in the same place as in the first spell, around the Indian Rann of Kutch and the Arabian Sea," he said, adding that some areas of Sindh, including Tharparkar, Badin and Thatta have already seen some rain.

"There might be light rain in areas of Karachi tonight and it is expected that there will be thunder and rain along with strong winds from tomorrow."

The official said temperature in Karachi could range between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius today (Thursday) but would be "considerably reduced" after tomorrow's rainfall.

See: In pictures: Rain brings respite from suffocating heat to Karachi, along with the usual miseries

On July 7, the first monsoon spell hit Karachi, wreaking havoc on the ill-maintained municipal infrastructure, disrupting electricity for hours and causing traffic jams on almost every major thoroughfare.

According to the Met Office, Karachi received maximum 40mm of rain, or 1.57 inches, in Saddar, Nazimabad (22mm), Faisal Base (26mm), Masroor Base (12mm), Pehalwan Goth (10mm), Jinnah Terminal (8.8mm), Landhi (3.1), Surjani Town (1.2mm), University Road (0.6mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (traces) and North Karachi (traces).

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

16 Jul, 2020

Wheat woes

THE food bureaucracy has made a mess of the wheat market. It has sown the seeds for another serious crisis as it...

16 Jul, 2020

Protecting females

WOMEN legislators in the KP Assembly have voiced their anger against growing incidents of underage marriage, sexual...

PML-N leader’s remarks
Updated 16 Jul, 2020

PML-N leader’s remarks

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif has been under fire, particularly from religious parties.

15 Jul, 2020

Aviation crisis

THE rot in Pakistan’s aviation industry is deep and extends far beyond the national flag carrier. Now the FIA has...

15 Jul, 2020

Transit trade

THE decision to restore the transit trade facility for Afghan exports to India through the Wagah border should go a...

15 Jul, 2020

Eid livestock markets

ALONG with being a key religious festival and cultural event, the Eidul Azha sacrifice is a major engine of economic...