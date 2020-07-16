DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 16, 2020

IHC warns PM’s aides of ex parte proceedings

Malik AsadUpdated 16 Jul, 2020

Email

None of the SAPMs has submitted to Islamabad High Court's notices calling for response on petition against their appointments. — AFP/File
None of the SAPMs has submitted to Islamabad High Court's notices calling for response on petition against their appointments. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has warned special assistants to the prime minister that it will move against them ex parte if they do not submit a reply to a petition filed against their appointment by next week.

When the IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Wednesday resumed hearing of the petition, deputy attorney general Raja Khalid Mehmood Khan informed the court that some of the special assistants had not submitted their reply so far.

The court expressed displeasure since the notices to all the respondents were issued during three different hearings. Mr Khan requested the court to issue the notices again.

However, Justice Farooq warned that if the respondents did not submit the replies by next week, the court would proceed ex parte against them.

The petitioner had requested the court to declare as illegal appointments of 15 special assistants to the PM, including Zulfi Bukhari, Shahzad Akbar, Nadeem Afzal, Zafar Mirza, Ali Nawaz Awan, Dr Moeed Yusuf and Usman Dar.

The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that during pendency of the case, Naeemul Haq passed away, while Firdous Ashiq Awan was removed and Yousaf Baig Mirza, Shamshad Akhtar and Iftikhar Durrani resigned as special assistants.

The petitioner also requested the court to direct the National Accountability Bureau to investigate the acts of the special assistants in terms of Section 9 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

16 Jul, 2020

Wheat woes

THE food bureaucracy has made a mess of the wheat market. It has sown the seeds for another serious crisis as it...

16 Jul, 2020

Protecting females

WOMEN legislators in the KP Assembly have voiced their anger against growing incidents of underage marriage, sexual...

PML-N leader’s remarks
Updated 16 Jul, 2020

PML-N leader’s remarks

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif has been under fire, particularly from religious parties.

15 Jul, 2020

Aviation crisis

THE rot in Pakistan’s aviation industry is deep and extends far beyond the national flag carrier. Now the FIA has...

15 Jul, 2020

Transit trade

THE decision to restore the transit trade facility for Afghan exports to India through the Wagah border should go a...

15 Jul, 2020

Eid livestock markets

ALONG with being a key religious festival and cultural event, the Eidul Azha sacrifice is a major engine of economic...