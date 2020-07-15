Multan Nishtar Medical University's Vice Chancellor Dr Pasha passes away from Covid-19

Famed surgeon and vice chancellor of Multan's Nishtar Medical University, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, passed away on Wednesday — a month after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Dr Pasha was diagnosed with Covid-19 on June 14 and was under treatment at Ch Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology, Nishtar Medical University's principal Dr Iftikhar said. He was shifted to a ventilator on July 6, he added.

The time of Dr Pasha's funeral prayers has yet to be announced.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is suffering from the novel coronavirus himself, expressed his grief over Dr Pasha's death, saying he was "heart-stricken".

"Professor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha became a victim of the coronavirus while fighting against it," he said, adding that the services of the deceased will always be remembered.

The foreign minister prayed for the soul of the deceased and extended condolences to the family.

The University of Health Sciences, Lahore, also issued a condolence statement over the doctor's death, saying that Dr Pasha "lost his life as a frontline soldier in the war against Covid-19".

"A good soul has passed on, a good man has gone up to heaven. With a heavy heart, we part our beloved Prof Mustafa Kamal Pasha," the university said in its statement.

"It is indeed a great loss as we are deprived of a great teacher, exceptional surgeon and most loveable person."

A Twitter user shared an undated video clip of the doctor, in which he can be heard saying that he was in isolation and will recover soon.

Multiple doctors and healthcare staff across the country have succumbed to Covid-19 that has wreaked havoc across the globe.