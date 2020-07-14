DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 14, 2020

3 soldiers martyred in firing by terrorists in Balochistan's Panjgur: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated Jul 14 2020

Email

The militants carried out the "fire raid" when a security personnel party was on a routine patrol near Gichak valley. — AFP/File
The militants carried out the "fire raid" when a security personnel party was on a routine patrol near Gichak valley. — AFP/File

Three soldiers were martyred and eight others injured when terrorists opened fire on security forces in Balochistan's Panjgur district, the military's media wing said on Tuesday.

The militants carried out the "fire raid" when the security personnel were on routine patrol near Gichak valley in Panjgur's Kahan area, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The injured soldiers include an officer. Five of the injured security personnel are in critical condition, the statement said.

The injured soldiers have been evacuated to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta.

The incident comes two days after four soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, according to the ISPR. Four terrorists were shot dead by security forces during the operation.

In May, seven soldiers were martyred in two separate terror attacks in Balochistan.

In the first incident, terrorists targeted a vehicle of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Mach using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), claiming the lives of six Pakistan Army soldiers.

In the second attack in Kech, a soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with militants.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
LARKANO
Jul 14, 2020 09:47pm
Very sad !
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jul 14, 2020 10:01pm
RIP.....its time to resolve problems in BalochIstan....
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jul 14, 2020 10:21pm
RIP... Bravehearts...
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

A Hindu rashtra without ice

A Hindu rashtra without ice

Modi cannot see a world without a daily plot to win a state assembly or parliament, come pandemic or high water.

Opinion

Editorial

Jul 14 2020

Housing scheme

THE policy and fiscal incentives announced by the PTI government to push construction activity has two objectives....

Jul 14 2020

The power game

AS summer drags on, there seems to be little respite for the people of Karachi where power cuts — scheduled and...

Jul 14 2020

Killing the virus

AFTER a considerable lull, polio eradication efforts will once again resume in Pakistan. Before the novel ...

Jul 13 2020

No FBR reform?

PAKISTAN’S tax policy is regressive, unfair, opaque and complex, and tax administration is one of the most...

Jul 13 2020

Hunger & the virus

AS countries tackle the fallout from Covid-19 on the healthcare infrastructure and economy, looming over them is...

Jul 13 2020

Elephant in the room

IN May, the Islamabad High Court ordered the release of caged animals that were kept in inhumane conditions at...