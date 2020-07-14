3 soldiers martyred in firing by terrorists in Balochistan's Panjgur: ISPR

Three soldiers were martyred and eight others injured when terrorists opened fire on security forces in Balochistan's Panjgur district, the military's media wing said on Tuesday.

The militants carried out the "fire raid" when the security personnel were on routine patrol near Gichak valley in Panjgur's Kahan area, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

The injured soldiers include an officer. Five of the injured security personnel are in critical condition, the statement said.

The injured soldiers have been evacuated to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta.

The incident comes two days after four soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, according to the ISPR. Four terrorists were shot dead by security forces during the operation.

In May, seven soldiers were martyred in two separate terror attacks in Balochistan.

In the first incident, terrorists targeted a vehicle of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Mach using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), claiming the lives of six Pakistan Army soldiers.

In the second attack in Kech, a soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with militants.