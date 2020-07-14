DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 14, 2020

FM Qureshi discharged from hospital after 10 days following Covid-19 treatment

Naveed Siddiqui Jul 14 2020

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had tested positive for the virus on July 3 and initially quarantined himself at home. — AFP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had tested positive for the virus on July 3 and initially quarantined himself at home. — AFP/File

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that he has been shifted home after being treated for the coronavirus and undergoing plasma therapy at Rawalpindi's Military Hospital (MH), but is yet to test negative.

Qureshi had tested positive for the virus on July 3 and quarantined himself after developing a slight fever. In a tweet, he had said that he felt "strong and energetic" and would continue his duties from home.

However, he was shifted to hospital the next day, July 4, according to his spokesperson.

In a statement on Tuesday, Qureshi said he had postponed all his meetings and conferences as a precautionary measure after experiencing initial symptoms of Covid-19.

"My condition started to gradually stabilise due to being tested immediately and the starting of the treatment soon after," he said, revealing that he was also injected plasma from recovered patients.

Examine: Plasma therapy for Covid-19: The hopes and the hype

The minister said he has now been shifted home and is feeling "a lot better". "My test samples have been taken again which Inshallah will return negative," he added.

He paid tribute to all the doctors and paramedical staff working on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus. He also thanked the medical staff at Military Hospital Rawalpindi for taking thorough care of him, as well as the well-wishers who prayed for his recovery.

Qureshi urged the citizens to "not panic", take precautions and contact medical experts without delay if they experience any symptoms.

Last Thursday, the foreign minister had dispelled rumours about his health after his Wikipedia profile was edited to falsely reflect that he had 'died' on July 4, saying "there was no truth to them" and that he was "doing well".

In a statement, Qureshi had said that "mischievous" elements had edited his profile on the site. "Many complications were created, and it caused distress to my loved ones and family members," he said, adding that he also started receiving phone calls.

Several politicians, including members of the ruling PTI, have been diagnosed with the virus over the past few months as it continues to spread in Pakistan. More than 254,000 people have tested positive across the country since the first case emerged on February 26 while more than 5,350 deaths have been reported.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Thomas
Jul 14, 2020 08:31pm
Welcome back to routine, did all FO got tested??
Recommend 0
Modi
Jul 14, 2020 08:33pm
Best FM of the world.
Recommend 0
Ameen
Jul 14, 2020 08:42pm
get well soon Qureshi sb. we love you
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jul 14, 2020 09:52pm
Welcome back Sir.... Missed your Statements...
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jul 14, 2020 10:02pm
Great news....stay safe and stay healthy everybody...
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

A Hindu rashtra without ice

A Hindu rashtra without ice

Modi cannot see a world without a daily plot to win a state assembly or parliament, come pandemic or high water.

Opinion

Editorial

Jul 14 2020

Housing scheme

THE policy and fiscal incentives announced by the PTI government to push construction activity has two objectives....

Jul 14 2020

The power game

AS summer drags on, there seems to be little respite for the people of Karachi where power cuts — scheduled and...

Jul 14 2020

Killing the virus

AFTER a considerable lull, polio eradication efforts will once again resume in Pakistan. Before the novel ...

Jul 13 2020

No FBR reform?

PAKISTAN’S tax policy is regressive, unfair, opaque and complex, and tax administration is one of the most...

Jul 13 2020

Hunger & the virus

AS countries tackle the fallout from Covid-19 on the healthcare infrastructure and economy, looming over them is...

Jul 13 2020

Elephant in the room

IN May, the Islamabad High Court ordered the release of caged animals that were kept in inhumane conditions at...