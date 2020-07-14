DAWN.COM

Cable operators to protest KE's 'stubbornness' by suspending TV, internet services in 5 cities in Sindh

Imtiaz AliUpdated Jul 14 2020

KE added that in "broader public interest", it had offered technical support to cable operators to ensure that the project was completed before the onset of the monsoon season.— Reuters/File
Pakistan Cable Operators Association Chairman Khalid Arain said on Tuesday that cable and internet operators will continue their strike against K-Electric (KE) by suspending cable television and internet services in five cities across Sindh to protest what they termed as the power utility's "stubborn attitude".

Speaking to Dawn.com, Arain said that that instead of suspending services for two hours, as was done on Monday, cable and internet operators will suspend services for three hours from 7pm to 10pm in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Larkana.

He stated that a meeting had taken place earlier today with Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani in order to resolve the issues between the two parties. "However, no KE representative attended the meeting," he claimed, adding that the commissioner directed the relevant authorities to facilitate cable operators in moving their wires underground.

He maintained that Karachi was a sprawling metropolis and cable and internet operators needed time — at least three years — to shift their systems. "We need time and KE is not giving us time," he said, adding that the suspension of services was continuing due to the power utility's "stubborn attitude".

He said that another meeting will take place with the Karachi commissioner tomorrow to resolve the issues between the two parties.

Meanwhile, Shallwani said that cable operators will start working as per the NOC issued by the commissioner's office and will "ensure that there are no loose cables on electricity poles" which can endanger the lives of the people.

'Cable operators failed to fulfill commitments'

On Monday night, KE had responded to cable and internet operators' "token strike" against the power utility's "high-handedness", saying that they had failed to shift their "illegal and unsafe wires to a safe underground system", despite making commitments.

In a press conference earlier in the day, Arain had announced that in order to protest KE's "oppressive measures", TV and broadband services would remain suspended in Karachi between 7pm and 9pm.

He had alleged that the power utility had cut cable and internet wires without prior warning, as it held cable operators responsible for the deaths caused during last year's rains due to electrocution.

In a series of tweets, KE "strongly reasserted its determination to continue its drive against [the] illegal encroachment of its infrastructure by TV and internet cables," calling them a "major safety hazard".

The power utility claimed that the Pakistan Telecommunication Access Provider Association (PTAPA) had assured local authorities that they will shift their "illegal and unsafe wires" underground. "The first phase of this project on 50 locations was supposed to be completed by July 20, 2020."

KE added that in "broader public interest", it had offered technical support to cable operators to ensure that the project was completed before the onset of the monsoon season. "However, despite the deadline, certain cable operators have failed in their commitments."

The power utility concluded its statement by saying that it was determined to take action against illegal cable TV and internet connections to ensure people's safety and asked citizens to support them in removing this "menace" from Karachi.

MAYANK BADOLA
Jul 14, 2020 07:20pm
Why Pakistan doesn't have dish cable system like India. No worries for cables.
Nauman Ali Alvi
Jul 14, 2020 07:31pm
An industry which was supposed to move from analog to digital connections several years ago failed to do so giving similar excuses. This is a good time for the industry to go through a shakeup and only those operators should be slowed to continue who both switch to digital and move their cable infrastructure away from electricity poles. 12-18 months time should be given.
Brownman
Jul 14, 2020 07:40pm
Meanwhile the awaam gets smashed as usual.
Gargoyle
Jul 14, 2020 07:49pm
Everyone is so sensitive, get angry quickly, and want to show their muscles. These cable operators are no different. Grow up!
Gargoyle
Jul 14, 2020 07:52pm
These cable operators are a safety hazard. Stop encroaching on the power distribution infrastructure and build your own.
mohsin
Jul 14, 2020 07:56pm
Sindh is so poorly managed. I don't know what will it take to clean-up the mess Karachi is in.. Every institution is non functioning and corrupt to the core.
DesiDesi
Jul 14, 2020 07:57pm
Everything is falling Apart. Airlines, railways, healthcare, electricity, and even tv.
Sajjad
Jul 14, 2020 08:15pm
Kudos to KE for standing up against this Mafia
