DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 15, 2020

UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China

ReutersUpdated Jul 14 2020

Email

Huawei headquarters building is pictured in Reading, Britain July 14, 2020. — Reuters
Huawei headquarters building is pictured in Reading, Britain July 14, 2020. — Reuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain’s 5G network by the end of 2027, risking the ire of China by signalling that the world’s biggest telecoms equipment maker is not welcome in the West.

As Britain prepares to cast off from the European Union, fears over the security of Huawei have forced Johnson to choose between global rivals — the United States and China.

He had been under intense pressure from US President Donald Trump, while Beijing had warned London, which has sought to court China in recent years, that billions in investment would be at risk if it sided with Washington.

Reversing a January decision to allow Huawei to supply up to 35 per cent of the non-core 5G network, Johnson banned British telecoms operators from buying any 5G equipment from Huawei by year-end and gave them seven years to rip out existing gear.

“This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one for the UK telecoms networks, for our national security and our economy, both now and indeed in the long run,” digital minister Oliver Dowden told parliament.

“By the time of the next election, we will have implemented in law an irreversible path for the complete removal of Huawei equipment from our 5G networks.”

The reason given for the about-turn was the impact of new US sanctions on chip technology, which Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre, part of the GCHQ eavesdropping agency, had told ministers meant Huawei was not a reliable supplier.

Tuesday’s decision will delay the roll-out of 5G — cast as the nervous system of the future economy — by two to three years, and add costs of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion).

The Dec 31, 2027 deadline will please British telecoms operators such as BT, Vodafone and Three, which had feared they would be forced to spend billions of pounds to rip out Huawei equipment much faster.

Shares in BT, Britain’s biggest mobile operator, rose 4pc.

5G proxy war?

Hanging up on Huawei marks an end to what former Prime Minister David Cameron cast as a “golden era” of ties which saw Britain pushed as Europe’s top destination for Chinese capital.

But London has been dismayed by a crackdown in Hong Kong and the perception that China did not tell the whole truth over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“It threatens to move Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide,” a spokesman said.

In what some have compared to the Cold War antagonism with the Soviet Union, the United States is worried that 5G dominance could lead towards Chinese technological supremacy.

After Australia first raised alarms about the risk of 5G being hijacked by a hostile state, the West has become steadily more worried about Huawei.

The United States calls the company an agent of the Chinese Communist state — a view widely supported in Johnson’s own Conservative Party. Huawei denies it spies for China and says the United States wants to frustrate its growth because no US company offers the same technology at a competitive price.

Huawei alternative?

British ministers say the rise to global dominance of Huawei, founded in 1987 by a former People’s Liberation Army engineer, has caught the West off-guard.

Dowden said Britain was working with its intelligence allies to foster a group of rivals to Huawei, naming firms from Finland, Sweden, South Korea and Japan.

“The first thing we need to do is ensure that we protect the other two vendors in this market, so Nokia, and Ericsson,” Dowden said. “Secondly we need to get new suppliers in, that starts with Samsung, and it starts with NEC.”

Nokia and Ericsson said they stood ready to replace Huawei gear.

By allowing Huawei’s equipment to remain in the 5G network until end-2027 and in older mobile networks, Johnson stopped short of demands from some lawmakers for a ban in four years.

China has said targeting its technology flagship would have far-reaching ramifications, and its ambassador to London warned last week that a U-turn on Huawei would send a bad message to other Chinese businesses.

Chinese imports to Britain doubled in the 15 years to 2018, to about 9pc of all goods imported, worth 43 billion pounds.

Huawei said the decision was more about US trade policy than security.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (61)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MG
Jul 14, 2020 04:49pm
China is sliding into deep trouble....
Recommend 0
Jabir
Jul 14, 2020 05:02pm
Tough times ahead for China and its client states.
Recommend 0
Murli
Jul 14, 2020 05:02pm
Though the entire world is against China, China can sustain to certain level, but those poor countries that dream of surviving with the help of China and those calling china their Iron Brothers will suffer the most because they themselves do not have strong foundation inside their country itself.
Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jul 14, 2020 05:05pm
China is paying the price for its illegal practices, treatment of its own people and neighbors.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 14, 2020 05:12pm
UK will suffer in the long run. They will out of step with EU.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Jul 14, 2020 05:15pm
Isolated.
Recommend 0
Wahab
Jul 14, 2020 05:17pm
China's strategy of using the west's money against them is failing fast
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jul 14, 2020 05:19pm
Good decision
Recommend 0
Kareem
Jul 14, 2020 05:31pm
China is a cunning, manipulative and copycat country.
Recommend 0
MG
Jul 14, 2020 05:35pm
@Zak, Is that something to do with 5G
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Jul 14, 2020 05:36pm
China and it's client state would face the music.
Recommend 0
gghh
Jul 14, 2020 05:37pm
So proud of you, UK
Recommend 0
Joe
Jul 14, 2020 05:40pm
Chinese will find a way around, Money Talks
Recommend 0
Danny
Jul 14, 2020 05:47pm
EU will follow UK except those countries which had huge debts with China.
Recommend 0
Danny
Jul 14, 2020 05:47pm
Not a good news for Pakistan
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 14, 2020 05:49pm
UK, like India is playing a USA's pawn against China. UK, like India will soon regret their blunder.
Recommend 0
Sameera
Jul 14, 2020 05:54pm
Countries are banning Chinese companies for national security and don't care if any country gets pleased or not.
Recommend 0
Joe
Jul 14, 2020 05:55pm
Game was started by China .It is self created wound.First with USA then with India .And now most of the world countries that matters are going against China. Big trouble for China in very near future.
Recommend 0
Sameera
Jul 14, 2020 05:56pm
Many Countries are taking both preventive and corrective actions against Chinese threat. Rest will understand this the hard way. But nothing will be left.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 14, 2020 06:09pm
UK doing right thing
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 14, 2020 06:09pm
@Swiss Neutral, 100% true
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 14, 2020 06:10pm
@Zak, UK doing right thing
Recommend 0
Stay Strong
Jul 14, 2020 06:11pm
UK and others are dependent on Chinese 5g technology not China.
Recommend 0
ACEGItime
Jul 14, 2020 06:32pm
Nobody trusts China.
Recommend 0
satya
Jul 14, 2020 06:45pm
The whole world except a few dept trapped countries will try to move away from China . This is one of the many such steps.
Recommend 0
Ij
Jul 14, 2020 06:48pm
No country trusts China , except Pakistan and North Korea.
Recommend 0
Ravi
Jul 14, 2020 06:50pm
Every country takes decision in their own interest, not to please any country. They must have decided based on their own interest.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Jul 14, 2020 06:54pm
China will extract the losses from the remaining nations.
Recommend 0
Rajon
Jul 14, 2020 07:13pm
@Stay Strong , They got better networking technology of their own, they just dont make it a worldwide commercial of it
Recommend 0
Multani
Jul 14, 2020 07:14pm
Trump requesting India to ban it also, does not look good for China if whole of west boycotts it, we must Stand by China in this time of need
Recommend 0
well wisher
Jul 14, 2020 07:26pm
Those without 5G technology will suffer eventually.
Recommend 0
Kashif
Jul 14, 2020 07:27pm
Lines are being drawn...too bad.
Recommend 0
Sarat R Kurup
Jul 14, 2020 07:34pm
China can ban all those American applications like facebook, twitter, google etc. But other should not do the same. What a hypocrisy !!!
Recommend 0
Youwatch
Jul 14, 2020 07:36pm
If any one thinks with an unbiased mind, you can understand the world's anger on china, and China's behaviour during these difficult times have not helped them at all to make the world believe that china is a responsible power, they have lost the world's hope, and only a handful of helpless countries believe China will succeed with such irresponsible behaviour
Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jul 14, 2020 07:45pm
@Fastrack "UK, like India is playing a USA's pawn against China. UK, like India will soon regret their blunder¨ Pakistan will regret its blunder
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 14, 2020 07:57pm
@Fastrack, Thats being smart, not blunder
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jul 14, 2020 08:08pm
UK setting good example
Recommend 0
Yabin Lu
Jul 14, 2020 08:08pm
Now china has to worry
Recommend 0
Yabin Lu
Jul 14, 2020 08:10pm
@Zak, yes, UK will suffer then no more loans from UK
Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 14, 2020 08:10pm
China's downside has started. It was picking up fights with almost all big countries at the same time. Now, payback time. India will also most likely ban the Huawei. So, no more blackmailing of the world by China which has been accused of stealing technologies from the US and the EU through its aquisition of companies and then building in China and selling it to same guys. Though, such stealing will give short term benefits to China, now the EU and the US has waken up to this and so, no more fooling around and blackmailing by China.
Recommend 0
Yabin Lu
Jul 14, 2020 08:11pm
@Stay Strong , so why china worries?
Recommend 0
Pops
Jul 14, 2020 08:16pm
@Fastrack, So you think Europe and India (UK is in Europe) are pawns of the US? You cannot take a chance where national security is concerned. Europe and India will find an alternative (Nokia, Erickson) No one country should have monopoly in technology.
Recommend 0
Dr.Khan
Jul 14, 2020 08:19pm
@Yabin Lu, what you are worried for then?
Recommend 0
Pops
Jul 14, 2020 08:19pm
@Stay Strong , Not dependent on China, there are alternatives. Chinese have price advantage only.
Recommend 0
Li-N-Ja
Jul 14, 2020 08:27pm
China has to pay the price of bullying and black business.
Recommend 0
Vivek wani
Jul 14, 2020 08:31pm
great decision
Recommend 0
Dr.Khan
Jul 14, 2020 08:33pm
@Danny, nothing to do with pakistan
Recommend 0
Jalal Jawad
Jul 14, 2020 08:34pm
@Zak, EU will rollout Ericsson the technology for 5G was created by them and stolen by Huawei and then modified with security holes. The truth is China does not create much they can replicate very well .Baidu replicated Google,Alibaba replicated Amazon , Tencent holdings aims to replicate Facebook and as mentioned Huawei replicated Ericsson .Don’t worry about China leading the world. Fake cannot be better than original . They will force their value on the third world through dubious deals and alliances.
Recommend 0
Rashmikant Patel
Jul 14, 2020 09:07pm
Pak should buy this cell And help iron brother
Recommend 0
Dr.Khan
Jul 14, 2020 09:16pm
@Jalal Jawad, you seem to know what others don't, keep it up
Recommend 0
Fairguy
Jul 14, 2020 09:19pm
@Bipul, ..... and who is first in the line?
Recommend 0
Zu Zang
Jul 14, 2020 09:21pm
china economy is getting dented first USA, india, now UK- EU to follow???
Recommend 0
Qbmx
Jul 14, 2020 09:22pm
100% Right Move by the UK
Recommend 0
sri1
Jul 14, 2020 10:03pm
@Zak, "UK will suffer in the long run. They will out of step with EU" Eighty percent of EU have gotten convinced to part ways with Huawei. Yes, few exceptions like Hungary, private players in Spain, private Vodafone in Ireland use 5G equipment from Huawei, other major powers like France and Germany are almost on the verge of pulling out or have already given orders to European 5G companies like Ericsson. This is the end of the road for Huawei.
Recommend 0
Dr.Khan
Jul 14, 2020 10:13pm
@ACEGItime, you may be alone in this
Recommend 0
Anil
Jul 14, 2020 10:36pm
Their country and their rules. Will China give access to google for their public.
Recommend 0
Facts Matter
Jul 14, 2020 11:02pm
Bye Bye Huawei.
Recommend 0
Sks
Jul 14, 2020 11:12pm
Soon India will ban it too
Recommend 0
Venkat
Jul 14, 2020 11:33pm
India should quickly replace China in 5G technology with abundant supply of engineers. Make use of them and come with solution
Recommend 0
Stay Strong
Jul 14, 2020 11:49pm
@Pops, "Not dependent on China, there are alternatives. Chinese have price advantage only." Only alternative is Nokia. Nokia is also dependent on some Chinese companies.
Recommend 0
Rocky
Jul 14, 2020 11:53pm
@Multani, yes sure by paying loans
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

A Hindu rashtra without ice

A Hindu rashtra without ice

Modi cannot see a world without a daily plot to win a state assembly or parliament, come pandemic or high water.

Opinion

Editorial

Jul 14 2020

Housing scheme

THE policy and fiscal incentives announced by the PTI government to push construction activity has two objectives....

Jul 14 2020

The power game

AS summer drags on, there seems to be little respite for the people of Karachi where power cuts — scheduled and...

Jul 14 2020

Killing the virus

AFTER a considerable lull, polio eradication efforts will once again resume in Pakistan. Before the novel ...

Jul 13 2020

No FBR reform?

PAKISTAN’S tax policy is regressive, unfair, opaque and complex, and tax administration is one of the most...

Jul 13 2020

Hunger & the virus

AS countries tackle the fallout from Covid-19 on the healthcare infrastructure and economy, looming over them is...

Jul 13 2020

Elephant in the room

IN May, the Islamabad High Court ordered the release of caged animals that were kept in inhumane conditions at...