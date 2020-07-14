DAWN.COM

UK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump

Reuters Jul 14 2020

Huawei headquarters building is pictured in Reading, Britain July 14, 2020. — Reuters
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network on Tuesday, angering China but delighting US President Donald Trump by signalling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer welcome in the West.

The United States has pushed Johnson to reverse his January decision to grant Huawei a limited role in 5G, while London has been dismayed by a crackdown in Hong Kong and the perception China did not tell the whole truth over the coronavirus.

Now, as Britain prepares to cast off from the European Union, Johnson will risk the ire of the world's second-largest economy by ordering a purge of Huawei equipment which the US says could be used to spy on the West.

Johnson chaired a meeting of Britain's National Security Council (NSC) on Tuesday morning to discuss Huawei. Media Secretary Oliver Dowden was set to announce the decision to the House of Commons at around 1130 GMT.

The immediate excuse for the about-turn in policy is the impact of new US sanctions on chip technology, which London says affects Huawei's ability to remain a reliable supplier.

“Obviously the context has changed slightly with some of the sanctions that the US has brought in,” Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News when asked about Huawei.

In what some have compared to the Cold War antagonism with the Soviet Union, the US is worried that 5G dominance is a milestone towards Chinese technological supremacy that could define the geopolitics of the 21st century.

With faster data and increased capacity, 5G will become the nervous system of the future economy — carrying data on everything from global financial flows to critical infrastructure such as energy, defence and transport.

After Australia first recognised the destructive power of 5G if hijacked by a hostile state, the West has become steadily more worried about Huawei.

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien is meeting representatives of France, the UK, Germany and Italy in Paris this week to discuss security, including 5G.

UK Telecoms firms already had to cap Huawei's role in 5G at 35 per cent by 2023. Reducing it to zero over another two to four years is now being discussed, though going too fast could disrupt services and prove costly.

The West is trying to create a group of rivals to Huawei to build 5G networks. Other large-scale telecoms equipment suppliers are Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia.

End of 'golden era'?

Hanging up on Huawei, founded by a former People's Liberation Army engineer in 1987, marks the end of what former Prime Minister David Cameron cast as a “golden era” in ties, with Britain as Europe's top destination for Chinese capital.

Cameron toasted the relationship over a beer with President Xi Jinping in an English pub, which was later bought by a Chinese firm.

Trump, though, has repeatedly asked London to ban Huawei which Washington calls an agent of the Chinese Communist state — an argument that has support in Johnson's Conservative Party.

Huawei denies it spies for China and has said the US wants to frustrate its growth because no US company could offer the same range of technology at a competitive price.

China says banning one of its flagship global technology companies would have far-reaching ramifications.

In January, Johnson defied Trump by allowing what he called high-risk companies' involvement in 5G, capped at 35pc.

Huawei and customers including BT, Vodafone and Three are waiting to see how extensive the new ban will be and how quickly it will be implemented, with hundreds of millions of pounds riding on the outcome.

MG
Jul 14, 2020 04:49pm
China is sliding into deep trouble....
Recommend 0
Jabir
Jul 14, 2020 05:02pm
Tough times ahead for China and its client states.
Recommend 0
Murli
Jul 14, 2020 05:02pm
Though the entire world is against China, China can sustain to certain level, but those poor countries that dream of surviving with the help of China and those calling china their Iron Brothers will suffer the most because they themselves do not have strong foundation inside their country itself.
Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Jul 14, 2020 05:05pm
China is paying the price for its illegal practices, treatment of its own people and neighbors.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 14, 2020 05:12pm
UK will suffer in the long run. They will out of step with EU.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Jul 14, 2020 05:15pm
Isolated.
Recommend 0
Wahab
Jul 14, 2020 05:17pm
China's strategy of using the west's money against them is failing fast
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jul 14, 2020 05:19pm
Good decision
Recommend 0
Kareem
Jul 14, 2020 05:31pm
China is a cunning, manipulative and copycat country.
Recommend 0
MG
Jul 14, 2020 05:35pm
@Zak, Is that something to do with 5G
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
Jul 14, 2020 05:36pm
China and it's client state would face the music.
Recommend 0
gghh
Jul 14, 2020 05:37pm
So proud of you, UK
Recommend 0
Joe
Jul 14, 2020 05:40pm
Chinese will find a way around, Money Talks
Recommend 0
Danny
Jul 14, 2020 05:47pm
EU will follow UK except those countries which had huge debts with China.
Recommend 0
Danny
Jul 14, 2020 05:47pm
Not a good news for Pakistan
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 14, 2020 05:49pm
UK, like India is playing a USA's pawn against China. UK, like India will soon regret their blunder.
Recommend 0

